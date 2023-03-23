Archaeologists at the movies are often swashbuckling adventurers, finding historic treasures in the far corners of the world.
Stephen Frears’ “The Lost King” dramatizes a true-life story of an archaelogical find, but this hero isn’t armed with a whip or a sword. Instead, she wears a comfortable sweater and carries an undeniable sense of purpose. And the treasure — the lost tomb of King Richard III — is found not on the other side of the world, but under a parking lot in England.
“The Lost King” opens Friday at Marcus Point.
Sally Hawkins plays Philippa Langley, a single mother in Edinburgh who quietly chafes at her humdrum existence, watching as younger colleagues at work get promoted over her. Hawkins is the best thing about the movie, imbuing Philippa with both dignity and vulnerability.
She drags her two sons to see a production of “Richard III,” and finds herself drawn to Shakespeare’s hunchbacked villain, seeing a connection between how Richard is treated for his disability and how others treat her because of her chronic fatigue syndrome. “There’s more to me than that,” she insists.
She falls deeper down an internet rabbit hole, and finds that much of Richard’s reputation as a vicious schemer may be “Tudor propaganda” written into the historic record by his enemies. She meets up with fellow Richard III truthers in a pub, a group of colorful and friendly eccentrics. “Are you sure you want to join this group?” one asks her. “You look quite normal.”
Not only does she join the group, she starts seeing apparitions of Richard III (Harry Lloyd) in the backyard, and begins having conversations with him. (It’s the one whimsical element of an otherwise low-key and straightforward film.) Philippa becomes convinced that Richard wants her to find his unmarked grave, and doing a little research, thinks he’s buried under a parking lot in Leicester. X marks the spot — or in this case “R,” for reserved.
The rest of the film follows Philippa’s lonely crusade to exhume both Richard’s body and his reputation, convincing skeptical city and university officials to fund the project. Hawkins doesn’t shortchange the more prickly aspects of Philippa’s nature as she cajoles people, such as a polite but harried professor (Mark Addy).
She also taps into Philippa’s essential humanity, illustrating that what drives her are not only her own dreams but the conviction that this long-maligned historical figure deserves justice and a proper burial. Also winning us over is Steve Coogan as Philippa’s supportive ex-husband, often the only person in her corner during the crusade.
“The Lost King” reteams Coogan with co-writer Jeff Pope and Frears, who together made 2013’s “Philomena” with Dame Judi Dench. That was a more dramatic and affecting film, but “The Lost King” brings a light but firm touch to a story that’s too good not to dig into.