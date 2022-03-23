An early scene in “The Lost City” takes place at a convention for romance novel buffs called “Romancing the Page.” The title is a clear allusion to “Romancing the Stone,” the 1984 Kathleen Turner-Michael Douglas adventure-romance that “Lost City” affectionately steals from.
“Lost City” is a throwback to an almost-lost era in Hollywood of the 1980s and ‘90s, when A-list actors could draw in crowds to see their movies on star power alone, without needing to base the movie on a comic book or video game.
When “Lost City” works, it does so because of the considerable onscreen chemistry between Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, who are attractive and funny and, well, movie stars. It’s all so familiar that you might swear you already saw this movie 20 years ago on TBS, but maybe that cozy conventionality is a selling point in uncertain times.
Bullock is in the Turner role as Loretta Sage, a reluctantly successful romance novelist who both bristles at the attention from fans for her “schlock” (her word), and gets jealous when that adoration is directed at the cover model on her paperbacks, sensitive himbo Alan (Tatum). Tatum has a great time sending up his hunky image, playing a gentle soul who is genuinely hurt that Loretta doesn’t respect him for more than his pecs.
Loretta puts a grain of archaeological truth in her adventure novels, a tribute to her late husband. Her latest novel, “The Lost City of D,” is so convincing with its plot about a lost city on a remote tropical island and the hidden treasure contained within that it attracts the attention of an eccentric tycoon, Abigail Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe). Abigail (“it’s a gender-neutral name,” he insists) kidnaps Loretta in an attempt to force her to find the tomb containing the treasure.
Determined to save Loretta and prove his worth to her, Alan hires an ex-Navy SEAL (Brad Pitt in a very funny cameo, turning the Pittness up to 11) to find her. But when Pitt’s character disappears (I told you it was a cameo), Alan has to step up into the hero role.
This all happens in the first third of “The Lost City,” which is fleet and witty, with rat-a-tat banter between Bullock and Tatum and some inspired slapstick gags, including a running joke involving a micro-car called a Bajaj Qute. Bullock remains the master of the romcom and shows no signs of relinquishing the crown, and Tatum proves an agile partner.
But it does seem like they stuffed most of the best parts into that first half hour (and into the trailer), and past that, the last hour of “The Lost City” coasts amiably, gradually losing momentum. A side plot involving Loretta’s agent (Da’Vine Joy Randolph) chasing her lost client with the help of a quirky bush pilot (Oscar Nunez) feels like a distraction meant to pad out the film’s running time.
In the end, “The Lost City” is inoffensively entertaining enough, but never quite finds the old Hollywood formula it’s searching for.