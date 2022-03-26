“How are you, and are you wearing real pants today?"
This greeting might seem unusual coming from an interview subject. But in talking to John Hodgman about his FXX animated show “Dicktown,” I wasn’t just a journalist.
I was also a litigant.
In addition to being an author and comedian, Hodgman also hosts the podcast “Judge John Hodgman,” where he passes judgment on listeners’ minor but intractable disputes. Last October, he took a case between my wife and I over whether I should be allowed to leave the house wearing pajama shorts, which to the untrained eye look like underwear. You can listen to the episode, and see the photos submitted as evidence, including me in my favorite pair of Minion shorts (yikes), for yourself.
Hodgman firmly sided with my wife in a decision that left no wiggle room. But as I talked to Hodgman and “Dicktown” co-creator David Rees about their show, whose Season 2 finale airs at 9 p.m. Thursday on FXX and begins streaming on Hulu on Friday, I thought it couldn’t hurt to appeal for mercy.
On “Dicktown,” Hodgman and Rees (the cartoonist behind “Get Your War On”) play versions of themselves, John Hunchman and David Purefoy. Hunchman is a former “Encyclopedia Brown”-like boy detective who still solves crimes in his hometown of Richardsville, North Carolina, with the help of his former high school bully turned sidekick, Purefoy.
The show has gotten bigger and wilder in its second season, with guest stars (Aimee Mann, Amy Sedaris), a new theme song by “Weird” Al Yankovic, and a new Tintin-esque rival for Hunchman named Pon-Pon. But underneath the “Archer”-style TV-MA zaniness is a gentle melancholy, as the middle-aged Hunchman and Purefoy painfully come to grips with the fact that they’ve been stuck in place since they were teenagers. It might be time to put away childish things. Like wearing pajama shorts in public.
So any appeal for clemency I might make in your decision would fall on deaf ears, it sounds like?
Hodgman: Here’s my question. I ruled against you on the podcast. You pitched this article, and I was very flattered. But now I’m wondering: Is this sabotage? Are you sandbagging us?
No, not at all.
Hodgman: Just in case this is revenge, I want to say this, and I want it published in the newspaper: You can wear your Minion shorts wherever you want.
Wow. David, are you okay with this?
Rees: I guess it seems ethically dubious.
So let’s talk about "Dicktown.” It seems these guys are in many ways living out their teenage selves’ fantasy of what they thought being a grown-up would be like. But it’s not satisfying.
Hodgman: They’ve stayed young forever in that their professional and in some ways, personal and emotional lives, are exactly the way they were. In Season 2 they really begin to appreciate the fact that that’s not a good idea. Be careful what you wish for.
So are John Hunchman and David Purefoy “there but for the grace of God go I” versions of John Hodgman and David Rees?
Rees: I think personality-wise they’re probably exaggerated versions of ourselves, especially in relation to each other. But I think there’s also some wish fulfillment. David Purefoy is much more carefree than I am. I kind of envy that about him.
Hodgman: John Hunchman is very much based on a version of me. I was a weird only child, who stayed inside and read comic books and European plays and science fiction novels. I thought I was smarter than everybody else and pretty convinced that I was going to live some life of wild adventure. I think what happened in my life was that a number of people came forward, including the woman who is now my wife, and said, "You need to come out of your room, your emotional and your actual weird room, and engage with the world a little bit.”
But it’s also “There but for the wrath of God go I.” It would be fun to hang out with my buddy on a houseboat and just shoot the breeze and solve mysteries. At the start of the season, the guys start out feeling like, "Oh, there’s something fundamentally wrong with us and our lives."
Rees: We have to grow up.
Hodgman: Yeah. And then the whole thing is an exploration of what it really means to grow up.
What is it about middle age and growing up that makes it such a creative, fertile subject for you, both on “Dicktown” and in your last two books (“Vacationland” and “Medallion Status”)?
Hodgman: The way we define growing up in this culture, we think of it in terms of maturing into a better version of yourself, right. But what growing up really is, is leaving a lot behind and acknowledging that you're not going to get it back. So I'm very happy where I am and feel very lucky and kind of am at peace. I just say that over and over again and hope that it's true. But growing up means transition, and transition means losing stuff.
But I want to be very clear, all that insight and emotional depth was by accident. Mostly we want to be just yelling swear words at each other and getting into all kinds of wacky scrapes and making cultural references so that it'll be like every other animated adult TV show.
You’ve been friends for a long time, but this is your first truly collaborative project. What’s it like to write together?
Rees: We vibe. We're both like control freaks and prima donnas, but we work together pretty well. There haven’t been too many moments where we've like really locked horns, where I feel like it could have gone a lot worse given each of our personalities.
Hodgman: From my point of view, it's a relief to have a brain that you trust in the room with you to offer ideas and help you to think a thing through, or to think a thing through for you while you're answering an email. I hope I offer the same back to you. Many hands make light work.
Rees: Four hands make light work.
What is it like to see cartoon versions of yourselves?
Rees: Before we settled on the house style or what the cartoon would look like, the producers sent us all different types of potential styles for what the characters would look like, and how the world would be rendered. Some of them (were) really super duper cartoony. It's really interesting to go back and look at those.
But in the end, I think we settled on the most realistic one or semi-realistic one, like “Scooby-Doo” or that old animated “Star Trek” show. We didn’t want the characters to look funny.
Hodgman: Also, it was really terrifying to see 30 different illustrations of yourself and 30 different styles and suddenly see how other people see you. Like, "Oh, here's how I draw John Hodgman. I make him look like an obese Charlie Brown with a droopy mustache." And I'm like, "Let's move towards something more realistic." And even in our realistic versions, I definitely said, "Yeah, let's make them a little skinnier."
But the idea that we're making a cartoon, where the main characters look like us and is based on us and our voices, that’s a wildly excellent thing. It’s the dream that I didn’t even have that came true.