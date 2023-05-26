I could list all the pluses and minuses of the new “The Little Mermaid.” I could detail what does and doesn’t work about Disney’s attempt to turn its beloved 1989 animated film into live action, as it did with “The Lion King” and “Beauty & The Beast.”
But come on. “The Little Mermaid” wasn’t meant for me. It was meant for the little girl in my row who excitedly yelped “Dad! Mermaids! Dad! Mermaids!” over and over during the first few minutes of the movie.
On that wide-eyed level, Rob Marshall’s movie certainly recaptures the magic of the original film. But, as with the other recent Disney live-action reboots, “The Little Mermaid” seems unnecessary, an 83-minute gem plumped up to 135 minutes by some new Lin-Manuel Miranda songs.
While an opening quotation (“But a mermaid has no tears, and therefore she suffers so much more”) hints that this “Mermaid” might swim in the darker currents of Hans Christian Andersen’s original fairy tale, the movie, written by David Magee, sticks to every familiar beat of the animated film.
That said, Halle Bailey delivers a star-making turn as Ariel, the mermaid who can’t suppress her curiosity about what goes on in the world above. Bailey has a beautiful voice, and her performance is so guileless and open-hearted that we really buy her as a mythical creature, gazing with yearning at the surface as she sings “Part of Your World.”
But the humans think mermaids are malicious creatures who lure sailors to their deaths. And the feeling is mutual for her father, King Triton (Javier Bardem), who forbids Ariel from reaching the surface. Bardem is great casting as the king, imbuing the part with Shakespearean majesty even as he’s forced to tread water and deliver lines like “He’s a human! You’re a mermaid!”
The human in question is Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King), who Ariel rescues from a shipwreck and immediately falls for. The sea witch Ursula (Melissa McCarthy) offers to make her human for three days (although voiceless) to see if she can make Eric fall in love with her, but of course Ursula’s not playing fair. She’s a sea witch! One big change from the 1989 movie is that Ursula is now King Triton’s little sister, making her Ariel's aunt. McCarthy hams it up in a performance that’s part Gloria Swanson in “Sunset Boulevard,” part Phyllis Diller on an old episode of “The Tonight Show With Johnny Carson.”
While Hauer-King is handsomely bland (in the tradition of Disney princes for generations), the mermaid-out-of-water scenes of Hauer-King and Bailey together on land are the strongest in the movie. Bailey is particularly winning given the fact that Ariel can’t talk during the sequences, relying on the actress’s silent-movie-star expressiveness.
There’s been much online cringing over images of the CGI versions of the original’s beloved creatures. But in fact Daveed Diggs ends up stealing the movie with a very funny vocal performance as the put-upon crustacean Sebastian, now given a Jamaican patois instead of a French accent. Less successful is Awkwafina as the seagull Scuttle, who is irritating even before she delivers a rap written for the movie by Miranda.
While there are some colorful sequences in the film, particularly as Ariel dances in a Caribbean market or dances with sea creatures in “Under the Sea,” too much of “Little Mermaid” looks drab and monochromatic for a Disney film. The climactic fight with Ursula, in particular, is a murky blur.
The youngsters will like it, their parents won’t mind it. But when the original cartoon is right there on Disney+, it’s hard to justify this dive into very familiar waters.