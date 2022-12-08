The Marine drill sergeant glowers at the young men assigned to him in basic training. “I hate recruits,” he snarls. “But I love Marines.”
The apparent contradiction in this statement lies at the heart of “The Inspection,” writer-director Elegance Bratton’s semi-autobiographical drama about his own transformative experiences in the Marines. Movies about boot camp generally fall into one of two categories — inspiring ones like “An Officer and a Gentleman” where a recruit betters himself through military discipline, and brutal ones like “Full Metal Jacket” where a recruit is dehumanized and abused by the military.
“The Inspection,” somehow, is both. Ellis French, a gay Black man, is subjected to homophobic abuse and horrific hazing when he joins the Marines. But he survives the torment, and finds camaraderie and a sense of purpose among many of the same men who tormented him.
“The Inspection” opens Friday in Madison at Marcus Point Cinemas and will be available Dec. 23 on video on demand.
Ellis (Jeremy Pope, “One Night in Miami”) has been living on the streets for years when “The Inspection” opens. When he visits his estranged mother (Gabrielle Union), her disgust at her son’s lifestyle is visible, so much so that she lays down newspaper on the couch before she lets him sit down. She snorts derisively when Ellis says he needs his birth certificate so he can join the Marines.
At first, it seems like the sensitive Ellis will be crushed in basic training, as the sadistic Gunnery Sgt. Laws (the great Bokeem Woodbine) barks insults at the recruits. “I’ll break you,” he tells the recruits. “I promise.”
He does what he can to make good on that promise, finding the weak spots and pressure points on recruits and squeezing with all his might. The film shows the process of the recruits’ individuality being subsumed into the collective unit, pushed beyond their physical and mental limits. When they eat in the mess hall, they do it silently and robotically, like machines refueling. While the images onscreen are often harsh and unsparing, the score by the art-pop band Animal Collective is surprisingly soft and dreamy.
Laws takes particular delight in targeting Ellis, nearly drowning him in a training exercise. Whether Laws suspects Ellis is gay and subjects him to additional abuse because of his sexuality is never stated but seems obvious.
But Ellis not only endures, but excels. He befriends a Muslim recruit (Eman Esfandi) also being singled out for abuse, and before long Ellis is taking more of a leadership role among the recruits, helping the weaker members of the squad get through the grueling exercises.
By the end of the film, Ellis has not only fulfilled his dream of becoming a Marine, he’s joined a brotherhood. When Ellis’ mother comes to the graduation ceremony and, although proud of her son, still rejects his sexuality, his fellow Marines stand with him and defend him, even Laws.
It’s a strange sort of triumph, and may leave viewers feeling conflicted. But what’s not in doubt is what this victory means for Ellis (and by extension Bratton) in this intimate and deeply felt film.