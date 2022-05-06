If my landline rings in the Cap Times newsroom, half the time it’s someone like Kempton Bunton on the phone. The caller is polite, smart, tenacious and absolutely obsessed with some small injustice in the world that somebody really ought to do something about.
The real-life Kempton Bunton definitely did something about it. He’s the subject of “The Duke,” a charming and unlikely heist movie that marks the swan song of the late British director Roger Michell. It’s now playing at AMC Madison 6.
Jim Broadbent is perfectly cast as Bunton, a rumpled, late-middle-aged man living in Newcastle, England, in 1961. To the exasperation of his long-suffering wife Dorothy (Helen Mirren), Bunton delights in being a thorn in the side of what he sees as an uncaring government bureaucracy.
His latest windmill tilt is at the government requiring people to buy television licenses to watch the BBC. He thinks television should be free, especially for the poor and elderly, and goes to prison briefly for refusing to pay for the license, even though he has removed the gizmo in his TV that allows it to receive BBC programming.
So Bunton ups the ante. He sees on TV (on a non-BBC channel, obviously) the unveiling of Francisco de Goya’s painting of the Duke of Wellington, put on display in London’s National Gallery. The idea of royalty being feted in such a way rankles the working-class Bunton, and besides, the painting’s not even very good.
Then the painting disappears from the museum. Bunton’s plan is to ransom the painting, valued at 140,000 pounds, to pay for free licenses for the elderly. The police think the painting has been stolen by a crack team of art thieves, so Bunton has to worry less about Scotland Yard and more about Dorothy finding the painting, hidden behind a false cupboard wall in the spare bedroom of their little flat.
“The Duke” is not really a thriller, but more a lightly comic character study of Bunton, an uncommonly good man who went to uncommon lengths to help others.
Michell’s career was full of hits (“Notting Hill”) and misses (“Blackbird”), but almost all of them were character-first, plot-second movies like this. He revels in the top-level actors he gets to work with, including Fionn Whitehead of “Dunkirk” as Bunton’s doting son. Mirren at first seems underused, but she and Broadbent develop a lovely chemistry together as the longtime couple, especially as we learn of a recent tragedy they’ve had to overcome together.
Bunton eventually returned the painting and was arrested, and the third act of “The Duke” focuses on his trial. One would think it would be an open-and-shut case, but his barrister (Matthew Goode) puts on an unexpectedly strong defense, and there are some twists and turns in the case the audience doesn’t see coming.
“The Duke” won’t blow the doors off the multiplex the way “Doctor Strange” will this weekend, but as a good-natured salute to the Kempton Buntons of the world, it’s very satisfying. We need them now more than ever.