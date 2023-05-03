When I was raving in the office recently about how much I was enjoying Netflix’s “The Diplomat,” a coworker’s response was, shall we say, diplomatic.
“It’s . . . kind of interesting,” she said. “Maybe I just need to watch a few more episodes.”
That's a classic Midwestern burn, but I can sort of understand that reaction. “The Diplomat” stars Keri Russell, who made one of the most acclaimed television shows of the last 20 years with FX’s “The Americans,” so expectations for her follow-up would be sky-high.
And “The Diplomat” is a little hard to pin down. It’s a thriller, but set not in the worlds of espionage or politics, but high-stakes diplomacy. Can you really generate a lot of drama over whether two world leaders will hold a photo op together?
The answer, for me, is a big yes, based on the first three episodes I’ve seen. “The Diplomat” has terrific writing and strong performances, an unexpectedly wry sense of humor that reminds me of “The Good Fight,” and really makes the audience buy in to the fragile balance of geopolitical negotiations, where the wrong statement at the wrong time can tip the planet closer to World War III.
Russell plays Kate Wyler, the second-in-command and wife of a hotshot ambassador, Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell), used to working in the Middle East. But Hal has made too many enemies in the White House, particularly the Secretary of State (Miguel Sandoval), and it’s finally Kate’s turn for an ambassadorship.
She assumes she’ll be sent to fill a vacant post in Afghanistan, but is instead appointed by the president (Michael McKean) to be U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom. That post is usually a ceremonial garden-party role, where Kate prefers to get her hands dirty in global hot spots like Afghanistan.
But after a British aircraft carrier is damaged in an attack that seems to be directed from Iran, Kate has to manage relations with the saber-rattling prime minister (Toby Kinnear) while trying to figure out where the attack actually came from.
If “The Diplomat” were a network TV show, the focus would be not on Kate but Hal. Television executives usually love a roguish, rule-breaking hero (who happens to also be a middle-aged white guy). Instead, “The Diplomat” shows how, as Kate puts it, “there’s always a cost” with a charmer like Hal, showing the collateral damage that his recklessness can cause. And in the delicate dance of global politics, that damage can be severe.
Instead, Kate is an expert in nuance, on how the small decision can have the biggest consequence. And “The Diplomat” makes us invested along with her in those small moments and the stakes they carry. By the third episode, when I found myself genuinely caring about who would and who wouldn’t be joining the prime minister and the president at a lunch meeting, I knew “The Diplomat” had won me over.
Also on streaming: One of the funniest shows of the year isn’t on one of the big streaming services. In fact, you may not even realize you have FreeVee, the Amazon-owned free (with ads) streaming service.
But it’s worth finding for “Jury Duty,” which just wrapped up its first season. The ambitious concept of the show is that it follows a court trial, except that everybody on the show — the jurists, the lawyers, the defendant, even the judge — is a paid actor improvising scenes. That includes actor James Marsden (“Sonic the Hedgehog”), playing a smarmy version of himself.
Did I say everybody? Not quite. One man, Ronald Gladden, is a real person who thinks he’s a jurist in a real trial. The show is a season-long prank on Gladden like that old reality show “The Joe Schmo Show.”
The difference is that while “Joe Schmo” made fun of its mark, “Jury Duty” makes Gladden seem positively heroic as he deals with the case and all of the weird characters with empathy and honor. It makes for a really fun watch with a surprisingly poignant reveal at the end.