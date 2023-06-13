I was having trouble identifying the particular flavor of cringe comedy that Tim Robinson and Zach Kamin have perfected in Netflix’s wonderfully bizarre sketch comedy show “I Think You Should Leave.” It’s not quite the cringe comedy of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” where Larry David voices an insensitive opinion and suffers the consequences. And it’s not quite the cringe comedy of “The Office” and its arcane rituals of workplace life.
And then I went to a jazz show the other night. In the quiet following the applause after one song, one audience member shouted out something that he thought would be funny. You could hear in his voice his confidence falter halfway through the joke as he realized he had miscalculated. The mild, polite titters from those around him were almost worse than dead silence.
Ah. There it is, I thought to myself.
The quintessential Tim Robinson character to me is like that guy (it’s almost always a guy), a face in the crowd who makes an ill-advised decision to step forward and do or say something he thinks will set himself apart. It fizzles, but on “I Think You Should Leave,” instead of backing down, he doubles and triples down on the social faux pas until he works himself into a spittle-flying, eye-popping meltdown.
To be fair, “I Think You Should Leave” packs a lot of different kinds of bizarre sketches into its 15-minute episodes (a new six-episode third season was released recently). There’s the parody of the “Crossfire”-style political show where the host retreats into his phone when he starts losing an argument. There’s “Pacific Proposal Park,” a high-concept sketch where a theme park for young lovebirds gets hijacked by pro wrestlers looking for practice space. There’s the parody of “The Bachelor” where Robinson plays a bachelor who is not interested in romance — he’s just on the show to use the zipline at the mansion swimming pool.
But the lifeblood of the show to me is a Robinson character, often dressed in a normcore suburban dad outfit like a plaid shirt and khakis, just losing it. My favorites this season are the doggie-door TV pitchman haunted by the memory of a pig wearing a Nixon mask rampaging through his house, or the audience member at a comedy show taping who, emboldened by being recorded for the laugh track, starts blurting out uncomfortable truths into the microphone.
Some of the best moments of the season push past the cringe into a strange sort of poignancy, like when the truth-teller’s fellow audience members rally to his defense. It’s also funny when a sketch puts a Robinson character in a position of social power, like the guy who starts a small cult following at a party, or the cult-like leader of a 200-person “friend group.”
In interviews, Robinson and Kamin, who are former “Saturday Night Live” writers, firmly resist any attempt to analyze their comedy. But there’s something very special and strangely sweet in these characters and their social struggles. Instead of wilting in embarrassment, or simply being quiet, they won’t or can’t back down. Jazz show blurting guy, we salute you.
Also on streaming: We can have 10,000 true crime podcasts, but can we have two shows about true crime podcasts? Following the megahit “Only Murders in the Building” is the new “Based on a True Story,” starring Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina, that dropped its first season on Peacock last week.
The show is definitely darker than “Murders,” as Cuoco and Messina play a nice couple who have the crime of the century fall into their lap, and decide to try to get rich off it with a podcast rather than, you know, calling 911.
“The Crowded Room,” which premiered its first episodes last week on Apple TV+, also has murder on its mind. In this case, Tom Holland plays a troubled man who is somehow involved in a shooting in 1979, and the film jumps back and forth in time, as an interrogator (Amanda Seyfried) tries to pin down exactly what happened and how guilty (or innocent) Holland’s character is.