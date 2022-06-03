The animated sitcom “Bob’s Burgers” has stayed on television for 11 years for a reason, and the new “Bob’s Burgers Movie” brings the charm of the Fox TV show to the big screen.
Announced in 2017 but delayed due to the coronavirus, the film, co-directed by show creator Loren Bouchard and Bernard Derriman and co-written by Bouchard and Nora Smith, is definitely worth the wait. The perfect film to start the summer with, it’s refreshing, exciting, and invigorating. Although it is rated PG-13, all ages can enjoy the witty punchlines and engaging musical numbers.
While fans of the show will obviously get the most out of the movie, newbies shouldn’t worry about being left behind, as an opening musical number sums up the Belcher family and their situation. For the uninitiated, Bob and Linda Belcher (voiced by H. Jon Benjamin and John Roberts) are the husband-and-wife owners of a neighborhood burger joint, running the restaurant with three quirky and enlivening children, Tina (Dan Mintz), Louise (Kristen Schaal) and Gene (Eugene Mirman).
Bob’s business is a very popular hangout spot in their neighborhood, especially for regulars like handyman Teddy (Larry Murphy), mailman Mike (Tim Meadows), and Jimmy Pesto (Jay Johnston), the owner of the pizzeria across the street from the burger joint.
The film expands the parameters of the TV show to dive deep into the neighborhood amusement park, Wonder Wharf, and its owners and workers. The Belcher kids try to solve a murder mystery connected to the park with the help of the carnival workers. Meanwhile, the restaurant’s future is threatened when a giant sinkhole opens up outside its front door, keeping customers away just when Bob needs an extension on his bank loan.
Tina ventures out to solidify a summer relationship with her long-time crush, Jimmy Jr. Louise gets challenged on the playground at school and throughout the film tries to prove her bravery. Gene is working on his music and wants to create a band with his siblings to perform at the festival at Wonder Wharf.
Music is a big part of the TV show, and “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” builds on that, with bigger musical numbers that flow into each other with ease. The voice acting from both the regular cast and semi-regular special guests like Kevin Kline and Zach Galifianakis is spot on, and the big-screen animation adds a breath of freshness to the show’s traditional style.