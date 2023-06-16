“The Blackening” is a horror comedy that would have been funnier if it were scarier.
That may sound counterintuitive, but great horror comedies like “Evil Dead 2” and “Shaun of the Dead” deliver both kinds of dopamine jolts. The tension and release of a scare is not all that different from the setup and payoff of a joke, and a talented filmmaker can entwine laughs and shocks so their energies feed off each other.
“The Blackening” is all comedy, a sly sendup of horror movie tropes that at times approaches the broad parody of “Scary Movie.” The dialogue is clever and subversive, the performances are good, but it could have been stronger if director Tim Story and writers Tracy Oliver and Dewayne Perkins went in for the kill once in a while instead of the gag.
“The Blackening” is now playing in Madison theaters at Marcus Point, Marcus Palace, AMC Fitchburg 18 and Flix Brewhouse Madison.
The movie uses the time-tested horror premise of a group of friends who vacation at a remote cabin in the woods and are menaced by a masked killer. In those slasher movies, there’s a familiar trope that any Black characters in the group won’t survive to the end of the movie. There’s even a great book about the idea.
The twist in “The Blackening” is that everybody is Black. (“We can’t all die first,” reads the tagline on the poster). A group of college friends have gathered at the cabin (actually a pretty nice Airbnb) a decade after graduation to celebrate Juneteenth with spades, weed and Ann Peebles on the turntable.
But they’re not alone. The first couple to arrive (Jay Pharoah and Yvonne Orji) discover a hidden “game room.” On the table is a mysterious board game called The Blackening, featuring a racist caricature on the board.
A disembodied voice tells them they have to answer a series of questions correctly to prove their Blackness (such as “Name a Black character who survived a horror movie” or “Name five Black actors who appeared on ‘Friends’) or die. The game turns out to be telling the truth on that one.
When the remaining friends show up to the house, the couple is missing, and they find themselves locked into the Game Room and forced to play the game. “The Blackening” was based on a short film, and its best scenes are like short comedy sketches that play with and subvert horror movie conventions from a Black perspective. (When somebody suggests calling the police for help, they all laugh knowingly.)
The film starts to falter when a killer, whose leather mask resembles the racist character on the board game, appears and starts trying to kill them one by one. The slasher (he uses a crossbow, so I guess technically he’s a ‘sticker’?) just isn’t scary or funny, and while Story tries out a few jump scares, the film is utterly unable to build any sense of menace or dread. (And this is coming from a reviewer who is an absolute fraidy-cat when it comes to horror movies.)
The actors have fun playing with the broad stereotypes of the characters, from Perkins as the “gay best friend” to Melvin Gregg as the former tough guy turned grown-up softie. And I loved X Mayo as the sassy, brassy party girl who shouts “Stop it! Stop it!” at the killer chasing her like she was scolding a puppy.
There are a lot of good jokes in “The Blackening,” but the film’s insistence on going easy on the audience keeps it from greatness.