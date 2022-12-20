Stuck in the airport waiting for a flight? On a long bus or train ride home? Looking for something to do while you wrap presents?
Let’s face it, as much fun as the holidays are, there’s often plenty of downtime. Which makes it the perfect time to catch up on a streaming show that you meant to get into during 2022.
Here are a few of my favorites from the past year. Did I finish every episode of all of these? Of course not. That’s what the holiday season is for.
1.“Andor” on Disney+ — I’ve been a “Star Wars” fan since I saw the original movie at the age of 8, but I’ve been a little burned out on the franchise since 2019’s underwhelming “Rise of Skywalker.” But this gritty, thrilling and thoughtful series rekindled my enthusiasm, showing that there are plenty of new stories to tell in a galaxy far, far away.
2. “The Rehearsal” on HBO MAX — I still don’t know what was real and what wasn’t on Nathan Fielder’s brilliant hall-of-mirrors reality series, in which Fielder ostensibly helps ordinary people practice making difficult choices — and then practice their practices, and so on, down a funny and disturbing post-modern rabbit hole.
3. “Slow Horses” on Apple TV+ — This adaptation of Mick Herron’s spy novels about a group of disgraced secret agents captures both the intrigue and mordant wit of the books, with Gary Oldman as a caustic, flatulent spymaster. The second season premiered a couple of weeks ago.
4. “Kids in the Hall” on Amazon Prime Video — Everybody’s rebooting beloved shows and movies from the ‘80s and ‘90s these days, with uneven results. What a delight it was that the Canadian sketch comedians not only hadn’t lost their touch on the comeback, they leaned into their advanced age (and, by extension, that of their core audience) in funny and poignant ways.
5. “Severance” on Apple TV+ — Too many shows start with a killer premise to hook you in the first episode, and then can’t sustain it for a full season. But “Severance” got better as it built on its corporate dystopian premise, leaving lots of possibilities for an upcoming Season 2.
6. “Barry” on HBO Max — Just how dark can this show get? Bill Hader’s show about everyone’s favorite hit man/aspiring actor doesn’t flinch from its moral darkness, but also leaves room for great jokes and, in this year’s Season 3, a truly memorable motorcycle chase sequence.
7. “She-Hulk” on Disney+ — Marvel’s first flat-out comedy series was polarizing for fans, but I loved the way it tweaked the superhero franchise and its tropes, led by a winning performance by Tatiana Maslany.
8. “Strange New Worlds” on Paramount+ — There’s a lot of “Star Trek” these days, but this highly entertaining series captured the sincere fun of the original ‘60s series while boldly going in new directions.
9. “Murderville” on Netflix — For sheer silliness, it’s hard to beat this improv mystery show where Will Arnett plays a crusty TV detective who leads guest stars through a crime-show parody. There’s a new holiday special that premiered last week featuring Maya Rudolph and Jason Bateman.
10. “Dark Winds” on AMC+ — There’s no better time to be a mystery fan than the era of streaming television. Where old TV shows would cram an entire mystery into one hourlong episode, series like “Three Pines” and “Reacher” devote an entire season to adapting one novel. I was especially fond of this adaptation of the late Tony Hillerman’s mysteries featuring Navajo detectives investigating overlapping crimes on their reservation.