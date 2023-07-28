As someone who recently trucked a garbage bag full of Funko Pops out to the storage shed, I can’t sit in judgment on anyone who was caught up in the Beanie Baby craze in the 1990s.
Still, it was pretty crazy. The opening of the “The Beanie Bubble,” now screening on Apple TV+, shows an 18-wheeler full of the little plush toys jackknifing on the highway, sending blue elephants, pink monkeys and yellow tigers scattering across the roadway. Motorists stopped their cars — not to help the driver, but to scoop up armfuls of the Ty Inc. toys, some of which could fetch thousands of dollars on eBay and secondary markets. (That really happened.)
Unfortunately, “The Beanie Bubble” focuses less on the global phenomenon surrounding the toys, and more on the toxic workplace at Ty Inc. created by its man-child founder, Ty Warner (Zach Galifiniakis). And the movie’s attempt to re-center the narrative not on the headline-grabbing Warner but on three lesser-known women who were key to the company’s success (and were marginalized by Warner for their efforts) feels like an ungainly attempt to graft one kind of story onto another. The performances are solid and husband-and-wife co-directors Kristin Gore (daughter of Vice President Al Gore) and Damien Kulash (frontman of the band OKGo) infuse the film with a bright, zingy charm, but in the end “Bubble” feels like a box full of random toys with no relation to each other.
“The Bubble” confusingly jumps back and forth in time during the 1990s to follow the different arcs of the three women who were pulled into Warner’s orbit, and then unceremoniously pushed out. Robbie (Elizabeth Banks) was Warner’s girlfriend during Ty Inc.’s early days, providing the business savvy to match Warner’s showmanship.
Maya (Geraldine Viswanathan) was a $12-an-hour recent college grad who saw the potential of the internet and the secondary market to grow Ty Inc.’s profits from millions to billions. And Sheila (Sarah Snook) was the divorced mother who was charmed by Warner’s little-boy enthusiasm, which masked a little-boy neediness.
All three actresses are good, especially Snook as a wary woman who gradually lowers her defenses around Warner for the sake of her daughters, and suffers for it. And Galifianakis, in a more dramatic role than usual, is magnetic as the bundle of contradictions that was Warner, a self-styled Willy Wonka who loved toys and chocolate milk, but could become cold and ruthless when it served his purposes.
“The Beanie Bubble” never becomes less than watchable, but the constant time-jumping proves distracting. Gore and co-writer Zac Bissonnette (adapting his 2015 nonfiction book of the same name) twist and force events to fit a cliched you-go-girl success story for the three women.
The opening titles pretty much admit this, saying, “There are parts of the truth you just can’t make up. The rest, we did.” The question is, when you’ve got a real-life story about the planet going nuts for a few years over some dumb little toys, why would you want to make a story up?