Call it the “Spider-Verse” effect. The massive success of the last two animated Spider-Man movies has opened the door for studios to take wilder aesthetic swings with their animated films.
Who would have imagined that “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” the sequel to a “Shrek” spinoff, would have such beautiful visual textures and kinetic movement? Similarly, while the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” TV show of the 1980s and ‘90s was not known for its groundbreaking animation, the new movie “Mutant Mayhem” is so much fun to look at in all its colorful, scribbly, unruly glory. It's one of the nicest surprises of the summer.
“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” opens Wednesday in Madison theaters at Marcus Point, Marcus Palace, AMC Fitchburg 18 and Flix Brewhouse Madison.
You’ll look in vain for a perfect circle or right angle in this movie. The film has a handmade, tactile animated quality, building its New York City out of bright colors, off-kilter angles, vibrant characters and lots of scribbled-in details. It’s the perfect visual language for a “TMNT” movie that leans on that first “T” and focuses on the four heroes primarily as teenagers.
For the uninitiated, there’s a brief prologue where a mysterious green substance called the Ooze is spilled into the sewers, turning four adorable baby turtles into the mutants Raphael (Brady Noon), Donatello (Micah Abbey), Michelangelo (Shamon Brown, Jr.) and Leonardo (Nicolas Cantu).
Jump ahead 15 years, and they’re not the musclebound, deep-voiced heroes of previous “Turtle” iterations, but four gangly reptiles who yearn to climb up to the surface world and live normal lives. Their adopted rat father Splinter (Jackie Chan) keeps them hidden away for fear of how distrustful humans will react to walking, talking turtles.
But the ooze didn’t just infect the turtles. It also turned a timid housefly into the formidable mutant Super Fly (Ice Cube), who isn’t just afraid of humans but hates them, and is building some kind of superweapon. Producers/co-writers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg tap into their contacts list of famous friends to voice Super Fly’s colorful crew of fellow mutants, including a gecko (Paul Rudd), a wombat (Rose Byrne) and a rhino (John Cena).
With the help of shy journalist April O’Neil (Ayo Idebiri), the Turtles attempt to save the day, which of course involves lots of punching, kicking and scampering across rooftops. It’s a fairly simple adventure story, although there’s a bit of an emotional complication as the Turtles wonder if they should align with their fellow outcast mutants rather than protect the humans who despise them.
Director Jeff Lowe (“The Mitchells vs. The Machines”) and co-director Kyler Spears keep the film fast-moving and funny, but what makes the movie the best “TMNT” movie yet (a low bar, I’ll admit) is the chemistry between the four voice actors, all teenagers themselves. The Turtles engage in the sort of exuberant verbal roughhousing that teenage boys do — yelling, laughing, talking over each other — that feels authentic. Despite the fact that the teenagers are green and have shells.
There’s a scene where a petrified April is about to throw up while delivering a news report on TV, and the camera tastefully cuts away. And then the camera cuts back, to capture April’s barfapalooza in all its full-color glory.
At that moment, I thought “This is not just a movie made for 13-year-old boys. It’s a movie made by 13-year-old boys.” For a “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” movie, there’s no higher compliment.