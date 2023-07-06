There’s an act of violence so shocking in Alice Troughton’s “The Lesson” that it made me gasp. And it didn’t involve the twist of a knife or the pulling of a trigger, but the click of a mouse.
“The Lesson” is a clever literary thriller in which most of the real drama takes place not in the real world, but on the page. Twisty, engrossing and surprisingly funny, it’s a merry time for readers who secretly wonder if their favorite authors are as complex and twisted as their best characters.
“The Lesson” opens Friday in Madison theaters at AMC Fitchburg 18 and Marcus Point.
Daryl McCormack, who was the empathetic male escort opposite Emma Thompson in “Good Luck To You, Leo Grande,” plays Liam, an aspiring writer with the first draft of his debut novel in his messenger bag. Liam takes a summer job as an in-house tutor for sullen teenager Bertie Sinclair (Stephen McMillan) at the family’s lavish British country estate.
But Liam has an ulterior motive. Liam is less interested in Bertie than in Bertie’s father, the celebrated novelist J.M. Sinclair (Richard E. Grant). J.M. hasn’t published in years, following the death of Bertie’s older brother, but word is he has a new book in progress.
Liam wants to learn at the feet of the master, and hopefully use his connections to get his own book published. But as he ingratiates himself deeper and deeper in the family, and Bertie’s mother Helene (Julie Delpy) starts dressing him up in her dead son’s old clothes, Liam senses he may be in over his head.
Grant is such a warm and ingratiating presence on social media that it’s a little shocking to see what a world-class jerk he can play when he wants to. J.M. is an intellectual bully who delights in tormenting Bertie, but beneath that imperious exterior, he’s a vain and deeply insecure man. When Liam praises the latest draft of J.M.’s new novel, Grant vibrates with schoolboyish glee. But when Liam offers notes on the ending, J.M. turns cold. “We’re not peers,” J.M. tells Liam before trashing Liam’s novel from first word to last.
The power struggle between J.M., Bertie and Liam, with Helene looking on inscrutably, fuels the delicious tension of “The Lesson.” We’re never quite sure until the very end whether Liam is a mouse in a trap or a rat let loose in the kitchen, as he unearths the secret motives of this strange, cloistered family of privilege.
The dialogue from Alex McKeith is erudite and witty, and Troughton and cinematographer Anna Patarakina has visual style to burn. They elegantly quote and subvert the conventions of the thriller genre, swept along by the dark and playful score by Isabel Waller-Bridge (sister of Phoebe).
“Good writers borrow,” J.M. intones. “Great writers steal.” The fact that he stole that quote from T.S. Eliot is one clue to the nasty highbrow pleasures that “The Lesson” has to offer.