Makoto Shinkai’s animated “Suzume” had me in its thrall for the first minute. But the moment that cemented it as truly something special was when a teenage girl chased a talking, three-legged chair down the street as a swinging big-band jazz song played on the soundtrack.
It was the sort of whimsical moment one might expect in a movie by Japanese animation master Hayao Miyazaki (“Spirited Away,” “Howl’s Moving Castle”), to whom Shinkai has been often compared. But Shinkai has forged his own path with his films, such as his previous “Weathering With You,” grounding elaborate, detailed fantasies in real-world fears about natural disasters and lingering grief.
The film opens with a Japanese teenage girl named Suzume (Nanoka Hara) dreaming of walking through a portal into a strange world of purplish-red skies. There she meets her mother, who died in an earthquake when she was 4. Right off of the bat, we see Shinkai’s extraordinary attention to detail, with every facial expression and blade of grass lovingly realized in vibrant hand-drawn animation (with the occasional, effective assist from computer-created visuals).
Suzume wakes up and sees a giant tentacle of the same reddish-purple hue emanating from the hills surrounding her seaside town. Her neighbors can’t see the tendril, but feel the vibrations emanating from it as earthquake tremors.
She races up into the hills to find the source, and discovers an abandoned resort town, with the tentacle reaching out from an old door. A man named Souta (Hokuto Matsumura) is struggling to shut the door, and she rushes to help him. Souta tells her that the tentacles, called Worms, are from an alternate universe called the After-Life, and will wreak devastation on Suzume’s world as earthquakes and other natural catastrophes if they break through. The Worms were supposed to be held in check by Keystones, but one of the stones is tired of the job and has decided to morph into an adorable little kitten and runs off, but not before turning Souta into that chair. Hate it when that happens.
Suzume and Souta-chair race around Japan to other abandoned locations — an old school, a shuttered amusement park — where the Worms are trying to break through. I loved the visual contrast between the decrepit details of the forgotten places and the dazzling visuals of the cross-universal battles.
About halfway through “Suzume,” just when we think we’re getting the hang of this world and its rules, Shinkai shifts the story into a more personal register. “Suzume” becomes more of a moving meditation on the fear of death and the fleeting nature of life, as Suzume turns inward to process her grief. (“We live side by side with death,” Souta tells her, which is a message you don’t often hear in a PG animated movie.)
It’s these sorts of tonal shifts and sudden eruptions of emotion that may turn off viewers looking for a more linear storyline. But to me, it’s much of what makes Shinkai's movies so special, right up to its ambiguous but poignant ending.