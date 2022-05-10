You can’t throw a dead Tribble at the Paramount+ streaming site without hitting a “Star Trek” show. There’s a long-form serialized “Star Trek” show (“Star Trek: Discovery”), a nostalgic “Star Trek” show (“Star Trek: Picard”), a funny “Star Trek” show (“Lower Decks”), even a kids' “Star Trek” show (“Star Trek: Prodigy”).
Now there’s a fifth “Star Trek” show on Paramount+ that premiered last Thursday, “Strange New Worlds,” that boldly asks the question, “What if we made a 'Star Trek' 'Star Trek' show?”
The format of the prequel series, which releases new episodes each Thursday, is a throwback to the “Star Trek” series of old, especially the original 1960s series and the 1980s “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” Instead of telling a single story over the course of a season, “Strange New Worlds” is an episodic, planet-of-the-week sort of adventure show. They beam down, they do their thing, they beam up, roll end credits.
And it’s great. I was a little burned out on all the new “Star Trek” iterations, and I've been a fan since I was a kid in the 1970s, when I used to tape-record episodes off of the TV with my little cassette player. (It was cute then, kind of sad now.) But “Strange New Worlds” captures a lot of the humor, emotion, adventure and, perhaps most surprisingly, the optimism of the old shows.
Anson Mount reprises his role from “Discovery” as Captain Christopher Pike, who commanded the U.S.S. Enterprise before James T. Kirk took over. The show takes place about a decade before the timeline of the original “Trek,” as Pike commands the Enterprise crew where no one has gone before.
Fans of the old show who remember the episode “The Menagerie” know that Pike will end up paralyzed and horribly injured from a training accident. The neat trick of this prequel series is that, through an alien-aided premonition, the “Strange New Worlds”-era Pike knows that this will be his fate in a few years too. One of the central questions of the show is how this advance knowledge of his own demise affects Pike’s judgment as a leader, whether he’ll be cautious or reckless, pessimistic or hopeful.
The show tends to choose hopeful, which is refreshing in turbulent times (and also reflects the spirit of the original show, which aired while the Vietnam War was also on American TV screens.) The premiere episode is a classic “Trek” setup, as the Enterprise encounters a planet at war, a planet awfully similar to our planet right now. The allegory isn’t subtle (the show uses real footage of Ukrainian protests and of the Jan. 6 insurrection), but the idea that disaster can be averted by a crew of smart, compassionate people working together, led by a captain who can deliver an inspirational speech on cue, is a refreshing one.
Like the original “Trek” series, it’s the chemistry among the Enterprise crew that is the real selling point of “Strange New Worlds.” Mount makes an appealing, square-jawed captain, and his friendship with Spock (Ethan Peck, uncanny at evoking Leonard Nimoy’s mannerisms while still make the role his own), harkens back favorably the Kirk-Spock dynamic.
Original characters like Dr. M’Benga (Babs Olusanmokun) and the fiery security chief La’an Noonien Singh (Christina Chong) mesh well with new versions of legacy characters like Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding) and Nurse Chapel (Jess Bush). It’s a mix of the comfortable and familiar with some new wrinkles — Disney, which has struggled to keep the “Star Wars” franchise fresh with shows like “The Book of Boba Fett,” should take notes.
My hope is that longtime fans of the franchise who were disappointed by “Picard” or the recent big-screen reboot movies will give “Strange New Worlds” a chance. When Pike ends the first episode by reciting the iconic narration from the other series (“To seek out new life, and new civilizations”), Uhura exclaims, “Cool!” Even after many versions of “Trek” over the years, it still is pretty cool.
Also on streaming: It was a great week for nerding out. In addition to the new “Star Trek,” the 13th season of “Mystery Science Theater 3000” premiered last weekend on the show’s new streaming site, known as The Gizmoplex.
The scale of the new crowdfunded season is scaled back from its two seasons on Netflix — gone are the big physical sets, replaced by heavy use of green screens. But the writing is as sharp and funny as it’s ever been, making fun of cheesy movies with titles like “Beyond Atlantis” and “Robot Wars.”
This season uses two different and equally strong casts, one led by Jonah Ray from the Netflix season, the other led by Emily Marsh from the recent live tour. But what makes this season different is that the Gizmoplex is designed as an inviting virtual clubhouse for fans, with livestream Q&As with the cast after new episodes and “theme nights” where fans can watch favorite old episodes and interact with each other in the chat window.
It’s pretty amazing that a show that began life as a Minnesota public access TV show in the late 1980s still has so much life left in it. I don’t think I really understood what the Gizmoplex would be when I interviewed show creator Joel Hodgson about it last year, but it’s developed into the perfect hangout spot for fans of the show.