For fans of “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” the middling 2002 feature film “Nemesis” was a sour sendoff to a starship crew they followed for a quarter-century in television and movies.
When Patrick Stewart decided to reprise his role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in the new Paramount+ series “Picard,” fans rejoiced. But the show has somewhat awkwardly had one foot in the future and one foot in the past. The show's efforts to build a new cast around Picard have been mixed, and return visits by original cast members have been unsatisfying.
But the series has embraced its nostalgic past in its third and final season, which is a full-fledged reunion of most of the original cast, including Jonathan Frakes as Riker, Gates McFadden as Crusher and Michael Dorn as Worf. Of course, everything seems to be rebooted these days, often to diminishing returns. But based on the first two episodes (a new one comes out each Thursday), “Picard” seems to be doing it right.
Picard is lured back into outer space by a distress signal sent by Crusher, and enlists Riker to help him hitch a ride on a starship out to her last known coordinates. One of the interesting things about this reboot is that it’s made clear there’s a lot of tension between the formerly happy Enterprise crew. Picard hasn’t talked to Crusher in 20 years, and when he meets up with Riker, he apologizes for “how we ended things.” The show does a nice job introducing these underlying tensions while still retaining the old chemistry of the cast.
Picard and Riker come aboard the U.S.S. Titan, helmed by a real jerk of a captain named Shaw (a delightfully snotty Todd Stashwick). Once they locate Crusher’s damaged ship, they find a seriously injured Crusher and her roguish son, Jack Crusher (Ed Speleers) on the run from unspecified alien bad guys. Their leader, played with sneering relish by Amanda Plummer, is a chain smoker, so you know she’s evil. Jack’s backstory is revealed in the second episode, which will echo a certain plot line familiar with fans of the original “Star Trek.”
The show’s other subplot follows Raffi (Michelle Hurd), so far the only new character retained from the first two seasons of “Picard.” She’s an undercover agent with Starfleet Intelligence investigating a terrorist attack on Earth and goes rogue when her bosses try to shut down her investigation.
Honestly, the plot of “Picard” is fine if familiar, and the action is fast-paced and lovely to look at. But what I’m really enjoying is the small character moments between the actors getting one last ride in the galaxy together. “Your hands are stiff, my knees are killing me,” Riker jokes to Picard at one point. “As long as we don't have to move or shoot, we should be fine.”
There’s plenty of action in “Picard,” because it is “Star Trek,” after all. But I’m a little concerned it’s moving a little too fast to allow for quieter moments between this cast, to make sure they can gracefully end their 35-year mission on a high note.
Also on streaming: Finally, a travel show for people who don’t like to travel. “The Reluctant Traveler” is an eight-part series that premiered Friday on Apple TV+, starring Eugene Levy. Levy proclaims himself someone who would rather stay close to home, but the series takes him around the world and puts him in deliberately unusual and uncomfortable situations.
Hearing that your office has hired an outside consultant can sometimes make employees a little nervous. That’s doubly true when the consultant is Christoph Waltz. Waltz stars as the title character in “The Consultant,” a corporate thriller about a mobile game company that hires a sinister man to streamline and improve its workforce — the hard way. The show premiered Friday on Amazon Prime.