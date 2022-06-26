You can find almost anything on eBay, from a rare Funko Pop to a T-shirt to a chainsaw. James Kenney found the only known copy in existence of the director’s cut of his favorite filmmaker’s final movie.
Kenney, a teacher and film scholar, rescued the only copy of “Squirrel to the Nuts,” the last movie by acclaimed director Peter Bogdanovich. Audiences never saw Bogdanovich’s vision for the film, which starred Jennifer Aniston and Owen Wilson. Producers took it away from him, made major edits and released it in 2015 as “She’s Funny That Way” to a collective shrug from critics and audiences.
“While there are some amusing moments and decent enough performances, to call this comedy featherweight would be an insult to the substantiveness of feathers,” I wrote in my 2015 review.
Thanks to Kenney, Bogdanovich’s original “Squirrel to the Nuts” has been saved from oblivion. It screened at New York’s Museum of Modern Art in March, and it will screen in Madison this Wednesday to kick off the UW Madison Cinematheque’s summer film series.
“I’m not sure if it’s a four-star movie,” Kenney said in a phone interview from New York. “I’d say it’s a three-star movie made by a four-star talent who was firing on all cylinders.”
Lifelong fan
Kenney has been a fan of Bogdanovich’s films since his father took him to see “They All Laughed” in 1980, when he was 11. (“Sort of an unusual movie for an 11 year old, but it’s my favorite movie of all time.”)
While Bogdanovich was a well-regarded director in the 1970s, with films like “Paper Moon” and “The Last Picture Show,” he began to fall out of favor in Hollywood beginning in the 1980s. Although he had hits such as 1985’s “Mask,” he also made a series of big-screen flops. By the 1990s, he was mostly making TV movies, documentaries and acting appearances (most notably on “The Sopranos”).
Bogdanovich hadn’t directed a movie in over a decade when it was announced that he would write and direct a screwball comedy called “Squirrels to the Nuts.” It seemed to Kenney like it could finally be a return to form for Bogdanovich, then 75.
“I was obviously ecstatic, because it was his first self-generated project since ‘They All Laughed,’” Kenney said. “It was his first screenplay of his own that he was shooting in 30-odd years. The cast had Owen Wilson and Jennifer Aniston, and it sounded like a pretty big deal.”
But then Kenney heard nothing about the film for over two years, until it was dumped rather unceremoniously in theaters with the new title “She’s Funny That Way.” And Kenney didn’t like it, with its intrusive voiceover narration, clumsy editing, and a very random Quentin Tarantino cameo at the end.
“I kind of hated it,” Kenney said. “I mean you could recognize certain things, but you knew it wasn’t a Bogdanovich film. I was ready to accept that either somebody’s messed with this film, or unfortunately, my hero screwed up.”
Kenney would later learn that the film’s producers had forced Bogdanovich to make big changes to the film, such as adding that voiceover narration and moving Aniston’s presence earlier in the film because she was such a big star. Bogdanovich went along, worried that if he didn’t play ball he would be labeled as “difficult.”
“He was happy to be making movies again, and was kind of hoping, well, if I can move on past this, I’ll get something else. Which didn’t happen. The film came out, and it kind of looked like he had lost whatever capabilities he had.”
Find it on eBay
And then, one night in the fall of 2020, Kenney was surfing eBay when he should have been grading papers and came across a seller advertising a videotape labeled “Squirrels to the Nuts,” apparently an original work print from a New York production house. The running time was listed at 113 minutes, 19 minutes longer than “She’s Funny That Way.”
Kenney offered the seller $100 to buy the tape and had it converted to digital so he could watch it. What he saw in “Squirrels to the Nuts” was a graceful, elegant screwball comedy — everything “She’s Funny That Way” wasn’t.
A few days later, Kenney got an email from Bogdanovich himself, who had heard the story from a mutual acquaintance. Bogdanovich was perplexed and ecstatic that someone had rescued his director’s cut.
“He did say it was the best Christmas gift he ever got,” Kenney recalled. “He told me it was like his lost child had been returned to him.”
Kenney and Bogdanovich struck up a friendship. They talked about “Squirrels” and other movies, and Bogdanovich expressed optimism that his original cut would someday get released. Sadly, the director died in January of this year, two months before the first screenings at MOMA.
“His ‘Last Picture Show,’ to coin a phrase, has been returned to being a Peter Bogdanovich film. I don’t know if there’s a higher power, but it’s pretty amazing than an 11 year old kid who saw ‘They All Laughed’ 50 times ended up becoming friends with Peter.”
“Squirrels to the Nuts” kicks off a retrospective tribute to Bogdanovich’s work by the Cinematheque, with films like “Mask,” “Nickelodeon” and “At Long Last Love” screening on Wednesday nights through Aug. 3.
Wherever possible, the Cinematheque will show the director’s cuts, of course.