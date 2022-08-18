What would “Eat Pray Love” be like if there was bad food, no praying and not much love?
Jeff Baena’s “Spin Me Round” is a daffy sendup of travelogue romances where a woman finds love and fulfillment halfway around the world. In “Spin,” gauzy dreams of fulfillment run smack into the banal realities of corporate mass-produced existence.
“Spin Me Round” premieres Friday on video-on-demand and streaming on AMC+.
“Spin” is the fourth collaboration between Baena and actress Alison Brie, which has ranged from the Python-esque medieval comedy “The Little Hours” to the bleak psychological drama “Horse Girl.” “Spin,” co-written by Baena and Brie, leans toward the comedic side, full of straight-faced absurdities and stacked with an incredible cast of funny actors that includes not only Brie but Lil Rel Howery, Molly Shannon, Aubrey Plaza, Zach Woods, Tim Heidecker, Ego Nwodim and Fred Armisen.
Brie plays Amber, the manager of a mediocre Olive Garden-style chain restaurant in Bakersfield, California called Tuscan Grove. We see the commercials, with the chain’s hunky founder and CEO, Nick Martucci (Alessandro Nivola), an upscale Papa John serving up mouth-watering meals in Tuscany. Then we see the harsh reality of the restaurant kitchen, where pre-packaged alfredo sauce is glopped out onto a plate.
Amber's attempt to start her own restaurant went up in flames thanks to her ex-boyfriend/business reporter. But she is good at her job, so her regional manager (Howery) nominates her to go on a special weeklong managerial retreat in Tuscany. For Amber, who has never traveled outside the U.S. and is yearning for some adventure, it’s a golden opportunity.
But when she arrives in Italy, she finds the opportunity isn’t so golden. The retreat manager (Ben Sinclair) is weirdly passive-aggressive when he meets the managers at the airport, and insists on confiscating their passports. Instead of staying at the palatial villa in the brochure, the managers end up staying at a rundown company motel nearby.
Most of the week’s activities include sitting in the hotel’s shabby conference room, watching cooking demos and “Life is Beautiful.” Amber tries to make the best of things, and befriends some of the other managers, including a clingy new friend (Shannon), a brown-noser (Woods) and a wannabe celebrity chef (Heidecker) who tries to take over the cooking demonstrations.
But things take a turn when Nick Martucci himself strides into the conference room, his enigmatic assistant Kat (Aubrey Plaza, Baena’s wife) in tow, and immediately takes a shine to Amber. Before long, Kat is sneaking Amber out of the hotel for clandestine meetings with Nick on his yacht. As he woos Amber and calls her “Baby Turtle,” Nivola is very funny at keeping the audience guessing whether he’s just a regular creep or a particularly malevolent creep.
When Nick ghosts her, and other managers start disappearing from the hotel, Amber starts to expect something more sinister might be going on at the retreat. After so much deadpan corporate satire, “Spin Me Round” lurches into “Benny Hill”-level broad comedy in its very unexpected climax.
The tonal shifts suggest that it's the viewer who gets spun round in "Spin Me Round." I admired Baena and Brie’s trust that the audience will hang on for the whirlwind ride.