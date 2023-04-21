Anybody who thinks Ray Romano’s debut as a film director, “Somewhere in Queens,” will essentially be an eighth season of his hit TV comedy “Everybody Loves Raymond” is wrong. Mostly.
Sure, “Somewhere in Queens” also focuses on the members of an Italian American family that loves and irritates each other in equal measure. But Romano has spent the last 15 years since "Raymond" went off the air honing his skills as a dramatic character actor (“The Irishman,” “Rob the Mob”), and he brings in a welcome dose of lived-in authenticity to the film. Also, “Raymond” was set in Long Island, not Queens.
If anything, Romano plays a character who’s even more of a sad sack than the one he played on TV. Leo Russo is a blue-collar dad who works for the construction company owned by his father (Tony Lo Bianco), which will clearly be bequeathed not to Leo but to Leo’s much more competent younger brother (Sebastian Maniscalco).
Scruffy and soft-spoken, Leo is well-liked by the other workers on his crew, even if he has a knack for bellowing off-key versions of classic songs like “Saturday in the Park” while they’re on the job. Leo’s real pride is not in himself but in his teenage son, an anxious kid nicknamed Sticks (Jacob Ward), who has become a high school basketball star.
Leo lights up when he sees his son play. There’s a terrific scene where Leo is watching videos of Sticks’ games on TV, fast-forwarding past the missed shots and watching and-rewatching the good parts. It’s like he’s physically doing what so many parents do, filtering and re-editing memories of their kids in the most positive light.
Sticks is poised to get a basketball scholarship, but goes into an emotional tailspin when his girlfriend Dani (Sadie Stanley) abruptly dumps him. Panicked that Sticks will blow his college tryouts, Leo does the unthinkable and convinces Dani to pretend to keep dating him until tryouts are over.
This is the “turn” in “Somewhere in Queens” — if we don’t believe this moment, then the movie just doesn’t work. Fortunately, Romano (who co-wrote the film with Mike Stegemann) has laid the emotional groundwork up to this point, making us buy Leo as a loving but flawed father. When Leo says of Sticks, “he just don’t feel comfortable out in the world,” you really feel his pain at seeing his son struggle, and how that pain might motivate him to make a big mistake.
“Somewhere in Queens” is full of great performances, including the wonderful Laurie Metcalf as Leo’s wife Angela, a cancer survivor who hides her trauma behind a tough-as-tacks exterior. The film is probably too cluttered with characters, especially Jennifer Esposito as a divorced client who flirts with Leo.
But Romano builds a large, affectionate community around Leo, and the movie has a good time in this Queens environment without devolving into Italian American stereotypes. With its emphasis on feeling and authenticity, ”Somewhere in Queens” is a feel-good comedy-drama that isn’t afraid to feel bad once in a while.