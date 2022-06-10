At first, you might think “Small Town Wisconsin” is a classic example of a movie about the Midwest made by out-of-touch coastal elites. Who else would call a movie “Small Town Wisconsin” but set it in Milwaukee, the literal opposite of a Wisconsin small town?
But screenwriter Jason Naczek and director Niels Mueller are both from the Milwaukee area, and bring the affection of homers to the film, a sweet comedy-drama about a screwup father trying to screw up a little less. After its world theatrical premiere last week at Milwaukee’s Oriental Theatre, it opens Friday in Madison at Marcus Point and Marcus Palace and on video-on-demand.
Wayne (David Sullivan) is the screwup, a divorced alcoholic whose life revolves around beer and bowling, and lucky for him they serve one of those at the other one. That's unlucky for everybody around him, though, including his doting son Tyler (Cooper J. Friedman), who have to put up with Wayne's drunken mischief and hungover tirades.
When Wayne’s fed-up ex-wife decides she wants to make a fresh start with her new husband and Tyler in Arizona, Wayne is determined to give Tyler one last weekend to remember with his dad. So he and Chuck (Bill Heck), his dim but loyal friend, take Tyler for a whirlwind weekend in Cream City — front-row tickets to the Brewers, a stay at the Pfister Hotel, the works.
Not surprisingly, it doesn’t quite work out, and the trio is forced to crash with Wayne’s estranged sister (Kirsten Johnson). One of the clever tricks of the movie, and Sullivan’s performance in particular, is that at first we see him from his perspective, as a likable antihero who is constantly dealt a raw deal by life. But that perspective shifts, and we come to see he’s got serious anger management and responsibility issues, and the people who stand in his way really have his best interests at heart.
Mueller (“The Assassination of Richard Nixon”) balances character-based comedy and family drama effectively, and it’s not surprising that Alexander Payne, a master of such tonally complicated films (“Sideways,” “Nebraska”) served as executive producer. Visually the movie is a love letter to Milwaukee, with familiar locations like Miller Park, Veterans Park and the Milwaukee River boat tour becoming almost magical places on screen.
In addition to Sullivan, I really liked Heck, who downplays his leading-man looks (he plays the young Jeff Bridges in the new FX series “The Old Man”) to play Chuck, a slow-witted nice guy who gradually prods Wayne to change his angry, hard-drinking ways.
On the minus side, the movie could use some pruning at 110 minutes, and Wayne’s transformation into a caring, responsible father might seem a little too pat at the end. Still, it’s a movie with its heart in the right place, and does both small town and big city Wisconsin proud.