From a distance, “Sitting in Bars With Cake” looks like pure confection, the sort of disposable comedy dumped by the truckload on streaming services every week and immediately forgotten.
But there are more layers to Trish Sie’s movie, which dropped Friday on Prime Video, than you might expect. The movie manages to combine a sharp, well-written comedy with a touching drama about friendship under a nearly impossible stress test, with terrific performances and an appealingly understated authenticity.
And there are also lots of great cakes.
The baker is Jane (Yara Shahidi), a shy twentysomething who works in the mailroom of a Los Angeles talent agency, dragging her heels about applying for law school as her parents want. Her roommate and best friend is Corinne (Odessa A’Zion), an outgoing young agent on the rise at the firm.
They’re opposites, because this is that sort of movie, but both actresses make the young women’s bond feel deep and believable. Jane grounds Corinne and Corinne coaxes Jane out of her shell from time to time.
That includes getting Jane to bring one of her incredible cakes out to a bar one night as a sort of chocolate-frosted icebreaker to meet people. It works, because who could turn down cake, and the friends make a plan to bake 50 cakes and take them to 50 bars over the next year.
It’s a cute idea (screenwriter Audrey Shulman based the story on her own experiences and cookbook), and it’s fun to see the different cake-fueled misadventures that Corinne and Jane get into. The film captures that sense of emancipation of being in a big city in your 20s, where you could seemingly go anywhere and meet anyone, where some nights are magical and others are a misfire. Also, I appreciate that the movie is honest about how most people really sound when they do karaoke — which is to say, gloriously bad.
Is that premise enough to sustain a two-hour movie? No, which is why “Cakes” takes such a sudden dramatic turn after its frothy first half hour, when Corinne is diagnosed with a brain tumor. Now it’s Jane who takes the driver’s seat in the friendship, taking care of Corinne, and the cake quest becomes a poignant metaphor for adventurous living against the odds.
The tonal shift is smoother than you might expect, and the film becomes touching without being maudlin. Both actresses are excellent, as are Martha Kelly and Ron Livingston as Corinne’s worried parents. Kelly plays the mom as unnervingly calm in the face of tragedy, while Livingston’s handyman dad channels his fears into doing home improvement projects, such as repairing the drinking fountain in the hospital waiting room. It’s the sort of running gag that, like so much of “Cakes,” has the ring of truth.
The storyline might remind Generation X viewers of the 1988 tearjerker “Beaches,” a connection the film openly encourages by casting Bette Midler in a small role as Corinne’s cranky boss.
But instead of an operatic “Wind Beneath My Wings,” “Sitting in Bars With Cake” has a cracked, tender karaoke duet of “Wake Me Up Before You Go Go” by Wham that won’t leave a dry eye on in the house. It’s a poignant moment in a movie that finds sweetness even in the toughest trials of life.