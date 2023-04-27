In “John Wick 4,” Keanu Reeves reportedly says only 380 words in the entire 168-minute movie.
To which the grizzled hero of “Sisu” might say, “Why so chatty?”
He might say that, but he won’t. The protagonist of this Finnish action war movie remains completely silent, save one line at the very end.
Aatami (Jorma Tommila) prefers to communicate with his fists, a machine gun and a very useful pickaxe in the violently entertaining film from Jalmari Helander. Helander made one of the nuttiest Christmas movies ever with 2010’s “Rare Exports,” and “Sisu” is a stylish and funny take on the “one man against an army” action movie genre. It opens Friday in Madison theaters at Marcus Point and Marcus Palace.
It’s the waning days of World War II, and the grizzled Aatami is wandering the bombed-out landscape of Finland after killing literally hundreds of Russian soldiers, earning him the nickname “The Immortal” from the locals. Now Aatami, riding a horse with his adorable one-eyed dog in tow, wants to live out his days in peace, and maybe find a little gold to finance his retirement.
Panning for gold in a small stream, he discovers a rich vein, enough to fill his backpack. But on the way back to town to cash it in, he runs into a company of exhausted Nazi soldiers who have kidnapped several Finnish women.
Their commander (Aksel Hennie) knows the war is lost and they’ll be tried and executed for their crimes, but a backpack full of gold could finance their escape plan. And really, what resistance could an one old man and his dog put up against two dozen Nazis armed to the teeth, including with a Panzer tank?
He’s about to find out. “Sisu” is structured as a series of visceral, brilliantly constructed action setpieces, with chapter titles like “The Minefield” and the aptly-named “Kill ‘em All,” as the resourceful Aatami proves to be much deadlier than the Nazis expect. The violence is so extreme as to be almost cartoonish, and it’s a jolt of late-night cult-movie fun to watch Aatami turn the tables on the heavily-armed Nazis again and again.
His wrinkled face caked in blood and dirt, the mute Tommila proves to be an unlikely but charismatic action hero. And Helander continually tops himself with the action, including a sequence that seems like a bloody homage to the iconic truck chase scene from “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”
All this mayhem takes place in a striking, desolate landscape that seemingly gives Tommila no place to hide. Not that he needs one. We’re told “Sisu” is a Finnish word that roughly means “refusal to quit,” and “Sisu” will not quit delivering the goods.
For fans of action films like the “John Wick” franchise or the “Taken” movies, this outrageous Finnish extravaganza will feel like striking gold.