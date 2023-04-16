In Kelly Reichardt’s “Showing Up,” an artist played by André Benjamin rhapsodizes about the “dreamspace” he enters when he creates his work. “It’s all flow. I can do no wrong.”
Is there anyone on Earth more irritating than this kind of creative person, for whom making art is just fun and easy? Certainly, Lizzy (Michelle Williams) bristles at these sorts of loosey-goosey sentiments. For Lizzy, sculpture is hard and exacting work requiring intense concentration and focus.
Fortunately, perhaps, Lizzy is a hard and exacting person. Reichardt’s new film, which played Saturday night at the Wisconsin Film Festival, is a gently comic character study of the lengths and sacrifices (often self-inflicted) that people like Lizzy go through to live a creative life. And her exasperation with fellow artists who don’t seem to have to make the same sacrifices.
Lizzy creates small sculpted figures of women that are visually and emotionally expressive, but easily overlooked compared to the flashier pieces created by her colleagues at the Portland art college where she works (in the business office, not the classroom). In particular, her neighbor and landlord Jo (Hong Chau), is drawing attention for her large mixed-media installations. While Lizzy toils away in her studio, her brow furrowed, Jo is the sort of free spirit who will build a tire swing in her yard, or rescue an injured pigeon, just for the heck of it.
This is Williams’ fourth collaboration with Reichardt (“Certain Women,” “Meek’s Cutoff”), and here she plays an artist who is the polar opposite of the free-spirited mom she played in “The Fabelmans.” Lizzy trudges through life with an exasperated scowl, delivering passive aggressive retorts that her fellow artists either miss or choose to ignore.
Much of “Showing Up,” co-written by Reichardt and her longtime screenwriting collaborator Jon Raymond, simply observes Lizzy, Jo and other artists at the college at work — sculpting, weaving, painting. The movie neither satirizes the pretentiousness of artists (as in “Art School Confidential) nor mythologizes the artistic process (“Pollock”), but is quietly fascinated by people who create something where nothing was there before.
Lizzy is an alienating character, and at first we’re more drawn to Jo and her colorful friends. But through Reichardt’s subtle insights and Williams’ nuanced performance, the viewer’s allegiances shift gradually towards Lizzy.
When we see her looking after that pigeon or worrying about her troubled brother (John Magaro), we see the exquisite attention Lizzy brings to her life as well as her artwork. While others around her live carefree and careless lives, she shows up and does the work, and Reichardt conveys a dignity and nobility in that.
