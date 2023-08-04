“Shortcomings” opens with a parody of the scene from “Crazy Rich Asians” in which Michelle Yeoh responds to a racist hotel clerk by having her wealthy husband buy the entire hotel.
In “Shortcomings,” the audience at an Asian American film festival watching the movie-within-a-movie stands and cheers this moment as empowerment against prejudice. Cranky Ben (Justin H. Min) stays seated, stewing that having Asians represented in a glossy mainstream movie about the triumph of wealth isn’t really empowering at all.
Well, congratulations, Ben. “Shortcomings” represents another kind of long-overdue representation by Asian characters in a movie genre — this time, it's a film in the style of acerbic ‘90s indie comedies with a prickly male protagonist and the women who come and go in his life. (See "High Fidelity” or the early films of Noah Baumbach.) Written by Adrian Tomine based on his acclaimed graphic novel, and directed by actor Randall Park, “Shortcomings” is a witty and unsparing addition to the man-child canon.
"Shortcomings" is now playing in Madison-area theaters at AMC Fitchburg 18.
Good-looking and self-absorbed, Ben seems content to be stuck in neutral in his life. The aspiring screenwriter would rather watch movies on the Criterion Channel and in the rundown Berkeley arthouse he manages than work on his own script. He engages in passive-aggressive arguments with his girlfriend Miko (Ally Maki), always with one eye roving for other women, such as his new employee Autumn (Tavi Gevinson). He stands back and lobs snarky observations with his best friend Alice (Sherry Cola of “Joy Ride”) rather than joining the fray himself.
The one reason we can stand to be around him is that he’s very funny, especially when Ben and Alice are hanging out trading one-liners. Min’s charismatic performance hints that there might be a better man (or at least a less objectionable one) under Ben’s cynical surface. That's how he can keep people like Miko around him — while she hopes, in vain, that he’ll get over himself.
But he doesn’t, and “Shortcomings” unfolds as Ben watches the people in his life, especially Miko and Alice, move forward while he clings to the present, as unsatisfying as it is. Tomine’s script deliberately sets up movie cliches — such as Ben running through the streets of New York to try to win back a lost love — only to subvert them. Park, making his directorial debut, is clearly adept at working with a large ensemble, and giving his actors the freedom to reveal their characters’ less likable sides which still keeping the audience on their side.
“Shortcomings” delves into how Ben’s Japanese American identity influences how he views the world and how the world views him. But it doesn’t go too deeply, instead often playing such questions for laughs. In the end he’s an everyman thirtysomething slacker, reluctantly but surely being pulled forward into adulthood.