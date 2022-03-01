“It’s just business.” How many times have you heard someone, in real life or in a movie, use that excuse to justify doing something unethical in the workplace, or simply compromising their values? The idea is that the work “you” isn’t the real “you,” and doesn’t define who you really are.
What if that was literally true? That’s the premise of Apple TV+’s rich and fascinating, and darkly funny, new sci-fi thriller series “Severance.” Created by Dan Erickson, with the first half-dozen episodes directed by Ben Stiller, the series has released three episodes, with a new one coming every Friday.
Adam Scott is an actor who has fluidly moved between drama and comedy in his career, and he does plenty of both in “Severance.” He plays Mark, a midlevel employee at a mysterious company called Lumon who works in a division known as “metadata refinement.” His job seems to involve moving numbers around on a computer screen, but it’s apparently classified, so much so that the employees in his division all have their memories surgically altered.
When they enter the bland, mazelike hallways leading to their office, they lose all memory of who they were outside of work. And when it’s time to clock out, those memories return — and all memory of what they did at work is erased, until the next workday starts.
There are aspects to this that, honestly, seem kind of great? A bad day at the office can literally be forgotten, rather than cloud the rest of the day after you get home. Distractions at home vanish when it’s time to start work, something that a productivity-oriented boss might appreciate.
For Mark, there’s an extra appeal — he recently lost his wife, and work gives him the opportunity to jettison that grief for eight hours. Scott adeptly shifts back and forth between the two Marks, the cheerful office drone and the near-catatonic widower, both stuck in place.
Of course, Lumon has sinister motives behind “severing” its employees, and the series follows Mark and a new co-worker, Helly (Britt Lower) as they try and free themselves from Lumon’s clutches. Patricia Arquette, usually so warm in her roles, turns out to be a brilliant choice to play their ominous, inscrutable boss, and John Turturro is dryly funny as a co-worker who has exactly one joke, which he tells every day.
So far, the balance of dry workplace satire and corporate thriller, with a dash of Charlie Kaufman-esque melancholy, works really well in “Severance.” It’s a show to remember — at least for some of the day.
Also on streaming: Not many series can jump forward a century for a reboot. But “Vikings: Valhalla,” which premiered last week on Netflix, brings the History Channel hit forward 100 years with new battles and bloodshed. In “Valhalla,” the Vikes have to contend with an English king bent on wiping them from the map and the rise of Christianity threatening their Odin-loving ranks.
You might feel a little kinder toward your roommate who leaves dirty dishes in the sink after watching "Worst Roommate Ever," a true crime documentary series premiering Tuesday. Each of the four episodes focuses on a different roommate who turned out to be a very bad person, from a con artist to a killer. And they probably didn't do their dishes either.
Elizabeth Holmes' main contribution to society may have been to bring back the black turtleneck look, but the founder of the controversial company Theranos has sparked more than one limited series. The first one, "The Dropout," premieres Thursday on Hulu, with Amanda Seyfried playing the charismatic Holmes, a disruptor in the eyes of some and a con artist in the eyes of others.
Did we really need more "Tiger King" content? Peacock certainly thought so, releasing the based-on-a-true-Netflix-series drama "Joe vs. Carole" on Thursday. Kate McKinnon seems in her comfort zone playing Carole Baskin, while John Cameron Mitchell is an unexpected but welcome bit of casting as Joe Exotic.