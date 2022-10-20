Alyssa Allemand and Jenalee Emmert are broadcast professionals. Allemand is a digital editor at Wisconsin Public Radio, while Emmert is a production director at IHeartRadio Madison and an on-air personality at Z104.
But they often record their podcast “Say It Out Loud” not in a studio, but sitting on the floor of one of their bedrooms. Which is perfect, because they spent a lot of time in their bedrooms when they were kids obsessing about Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and the “Twilight” movies.
For “Say It Out Loud,” which was nominated for a Best of Madison award, Allemand and Emmert have a good time taking “Twilight” seriously. As girls, they were obsessed with the Gothic romance novels by Stephenie Meyers and hit movies about a high school girl, Bella, who discovers the cool kid at school, Edward, is part of a secret society of vampires.
As adults, they look back on “Twilight” with a mix of embarrassment and affection, laughing at the cheesy dialogue and hyper-intense acting, and cringing at the sometimes toxic messaging about relationships that “Twilight” presents.
“We read the books (as adults), and we were like, ‘This is the worst thing ever,’” Emmert said. “But when we were 10? God, it was so good.”
“Say It Out Loud” is hosting its first live event on Monday, Oct. 24, at 7:30 p.m., a “Brew ‘n’ View” screening of the first “Twilight” movie at the Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $5, and there will be specialty cocktails, a costume contest and more.
Allemand and Emmert talked about why they started the podcast, their complicated feelings toward “Twilight” as adults, and whether the franchise should be rebooted:
What have you got in store for the “Brew ‘n’ View” event?
Alyssa Allemand: We’re making a playlist that will play for an hour before the show that’s like a combo of music from the time period when “Twilight” came out and also songs from the movie. Then we’re going to make a drinking game to go along with the movie. The bartenders at the Majestic will have some drink specials based off the theme.
Jenalee Emmert: We threw some ideas at them, like anything with apples since the cover of the book has an apple on it. Anything sparkling since the vampires’ skin sparkles, that’d be an easy one. I think we said something with blood orange. But I think it’s up to them. We’ll be as surprised as everyone else.
So what is it about “Twilight” that has such a hold on people 15 years later?
Allemand: That question is kind of how our podcast started. We lived together during the quarantine, and we started reading “Twilight” to each other. And then we were with a group of friends and they were like, “How’s reading 'Twilight' going?” And then Jenna started going on about Stephenie Meyer and the background and Mormonism, and one of them was like, “I’ve never watched ‘Twilight’ or read the books, but this is really interesting stuff.”
Emmert: At the time, a lot of people were just getting out of “Harry Potter.” We were a little young for some of the “Harry Potter” hype, so “Twilight” felt really good, because it was a romance. We were like 10, so that was great for us — even though it’s the worst romance in the world. The idea of having mythological creatures and vampires was really exciting. I think right now it’s making a big comeback because of nostalgia. Because I think it’s like laughable now.
On the podcast, you have a lot of fun but you also take “Twilight” and its legacy very seriously and even critically.
Emmert: It’s about “Twilight,” but it’s also about “Twilight” in a way where I think it’s stupid. It’s bad writing. It taught me a lot of stupid things when I was younger about relationships that now I’m like, "That’s not how relationships work.” I think it’s so funny now. I want it to come across like we love “Twilight,” in a distanced way.
I don’t think any of this is healthy or good. But it’s a part of my childhood that I can never let go of. And I think now we’re at a point where we can talk about it in a critical manner.
How do you choose the topics for the episodes? You range from serious topics like examining racism in the series to lighter ones like analyzing the songs on the soundtracks.
Allemand: We started reading the books and we had so many ideas because they’re all told from Bella’s perspective, so we had to analyze Bella as a character. Then we looked at the relationships, and once we got through the characters, we had some heavy episodes at the beginning, like the episode about colonialism and racism where we talked about the werewolves.
But then we thought we needed some light moments. So we do the soundtrack reviews every now and then, and we did some Buzzfeed quizzes.
Emmert: It’s a balance of the fun and the education. And then it’s also what we have the bandwidth to do in our schedules and our mental capacity. We do try to go from something that’s more serious and more critical to something lighter and funnier.
Speaking of your bandwidth, I know the episode releases have gotten more spread out as you’ve gotten busier in 2022. Do you think with the “Brew ‘n’ View” event you’ll be putting out more episodes?
Allemand: With the event, we’re going to try and have one in October for sure. And take some time to hang out and make an outline. But we used to be roommates, and it was easy to be like, "It’s Tuesday night, we’re both home from the gym, let’s watch ‘Twilight' and get inspired." Now, when we hang out, we’re catching up as friends.
Everything seems to be being rebooted or remade these days. Do you think they should make another “Twilight” installment?
Emmert: I just don’t like a reboot. Even “Hocus Pocus 2,” everyone was super excited about. You can’t recreate that nostalgia. The time period was so specific. Back then, everybody wanted to be a little hipster-scene emo, and go into Hot Topic for the first time. And that’s just not necessarily like where we’re at now.
Don’t kick a dead horse. I mean, we’re kicking a dead horse. But I think everyone likes "Twilight" where it is right now.