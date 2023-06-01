If you like having the rug pulled out from under you, the erotic thriller “Sanctuary” is a veritable Carpets Plus store of reversals, revelations and unexpected double crosses. Watching Zachary Wigon’s debut film reminded me of the rush of watching “The Usual Suspects” for the first time, where the viewer could never be sure who to trust or where things were going. But you couldn’t wait to find out.
“Sanctuary,” which premiered at the Wisconsin Film Festival in April, opens Friday at Marcus Point.
The movie takes place over one night in an opulent hotel suite, where the heir to the hotel chain, Hal (Christopher Abbott), is being vetted by an attorney, Rebecca (Margaret Qualley), for the chain’s CEO post. As Hal starts to squirm under Rebecca’s personal and insulting line of questioning, the film tilts off its axis a little. It tilts even further when Rebecca orders Hal to go clean the bathroom with a toothbrush.
It turns out Rebecca is not an attorney at all, but a professional dominatrix hired by Hal to humiliate him, reading from a script that Hal wrote. Right off the bat, Micah Bloomberg’s ingenious screenplay toys with the power dynamic in that arrangement. Who’s in control? Rebecca, who orders Hal around? Or Hal, who pays Rebecca to do so?
With Hal about to take control of the company, he tells Rebecca that this will be their last session. He even gives her a nice watch as a parting gift. Rebecca does not react well to this. She wants financial compensation, but she also wants his admission that their time together was more than just transactional. The rest of the movie is a nervy tug-of-war between the characters for the upper hand.
While there are moments in the film that teeter toward violence, “Sanctuary” is really a playground for mind games, played by each character on the other and by the movie on the audience. Just when we think we have these two figured out, or think that they’ve figured each other out, the ground shifts again. Will they kill each other? Will they fall in love? Either seems like a plausible outcome.
Qualley and Abbott are two of the best actors of their generation, and they handle every twist and turn of the movie deftly. Abbott reveals deep vulnerability under Hal’s disaffected finance bro exterior, while Qualley gives Rebecca a nervy what-will-she-do-next intensity as she prods and pokes Hal.
If you’re a little wary of the prospect of seeing a movie about a dominatrix and her client, rest assured that “Sanctuary” is surprisingly tame and tasteful when it comes to its visuals. It’s in the words, and the emotions, that make this such a wildly entertaining movie.