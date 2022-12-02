By sheer coincidence, there are two movies in theaters right now by the Italian director Luca Guadagnino. One is the cannibal romance “Bones and All” and the other is the sumptuous documentary “Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams.”
Make sure not to mix them up. Aside from both starring Michael Stuhlbarg and both centering on characters obsessed with feet, they couldn’t be more different. “Salvatore,” which is now playing at AMC Fitchburg 18, is a loving and insightful film about the life and career of the celebrated Italian designer Salvatore Ferragamo, who revolutionized the shoe inside and out.
“I love feet,” Ferragamo says, voiced by Stuhlbarg, reading from Ferragamo’s 1957 autobiography that shares a name with the film. “They talk to me.” The film makes a persuasive case that Ferragamo’s shoes caused such a sensation because of his genius as both an artist and an engineer to the shoes.
The high heel shoes he designed could look like towering feats of modern architecture or technicolor desserts, with layers of color piled on top of each other. But Ferragamo devoted as much detail to the structure of shoes, carefully studying feet (even taking anatomy classes) to make sure that his shoes were a perfect fit for the wearer, “comfort combined with creativity.” No wonder that generations of movie stars, from Mary Pickford and Lillian Gish in the silent film era to Sophia Loren and Gene Tierney in Hollywood’s Golden Age, entrusted their feet to him.
The film employs a wealth of archival footage from Ferragamo’s estate, including audio interviews and Super 8 home movie footage and vintage photographs, to tell Ferragamo’s story. Guadagnino also interviews family members, colleagues and admirers, including designer Manolo Blahnik and director Martin Scorsese. Nobody has a bad word to say about him.
Born in a small village called Bolito, Ferragamo apprenticed as a shoemaker in Naples at 10, and traveled alone to the United States at the age of only 12 to pursue his dream. The successes pile up as Ferragamo begins making shoes for the still nascent silent film industry in California, for stars to wear both on camera and off. Moving back and forth between the United States and Italy, Ferragamo builds an empire, and comes across as a generous man who wanted his clients to look wonderful and feel even better in his shoes.
We don’t learn as much about Ferragamo’s inner life, particularly how he felt living through the reign of Italian dictator Benito Mussolini. During World War II, the film focuses more on how hard it was for Ferragamo to get materials to make his shoes than his personal politics.
The focus, for the film and for Ferragamo, seems to always be on his shoes. No matter how famous and celebrated he got, at heart he was still that shoemaker’s apprentice in Naples, trying and retrying to get the perfect fit. “There are no bad feet,” he insists in the film. “Only bad shoes.”