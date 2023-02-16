Alice Diop’s “Saint Omer” is a moral drama masquerading as a legal drama. Even though it takes place in a French courtroom, the real action happens not among the judges and prosecutors but in the gallery, where one woman is bearing witness.
Rama (Kayije Kagame) is a successful Black writer and professor based in Paris. In the opening scene, she shows her class footage of French women in the 1940s who collaborated with the Nazis and had their heads shaved by the Resistance, humiliated in front of their community.
As she shows the images, Rama reads from French author Marguerite Duras’ screenplay “Hiroshima My Love.” Duras was a member of the Resistance, but she writes almost tenderly about the shamed women, recontextualizing them from communal shame and treating each one as “a human being in a state of grace.”
“Saint Omer” does the same thing with a woman on trial for a horrific crime, attempting to see the human being inside the murderer. Laurence Coly (Guslagie Malanda) is a Senegalese immigrant charged with killing her 15-year-old daughter Lili, leaving her asleep on a beach at low tide to drown. She’s being tried in the small French town that gives the movie its name, and Rama has come to watch the trial to gather material for a book. (The trial is based on a real case in France, and Diop observed that trial.)
The courtroom is packed, but there are only three Black faces — Rama, Laurence and Laurence’s mother Odile (Salimata Kamate). Diop films Laurence, stoic and inscrutable, in a brown blouse against a paneled wooden wall. With her brown skin she almost disappears from sight — much as the white judge, prosecutors and defense attorneys don’t really see her. The prosecutor charges that she’s an evil manipulator, while her defense attorney argues for an insanity plea.
As the trial goes on, Laurence’s testimony starts to rattle Rama. Not just the awfulness of the crime, but almost against her will she begins to feel a kinship with this other woman. Like Rama, Laurence has had a difficult relationship with her mother. Laurence had wanted to study philosophy, but was rebuffed by a white-dominated academic establishment. Rama is respected by her colleagues and adored by her students, but she can very easily see her life going down a different path, one closer to Laurence’s.
Diop’s film shows this growing connection subtly and powerfully. On the first day of the trial, the camera focuses on testimony, and the viewer hardly sees Rama in the gallery at all. On the second day, the camera cuts back and forth between the testimony and Rama’s reactions. On the third day, we hear the testimony in the background as Diop’s camera lingers on Rama’s anguished face. When Laurence meets Rama’s eyes and gives her a small smile of recognition, the moment is devastating.
“Saint Omer” is a poetic film about the connections between Black women, particularly mothers and daughters, and the weight they bear for each other. When Nina Simone’s cover of Janis Joplin’s “Little Girl Blue” appears at the end of the film, it expresses a sadness in these women is almost overwhelming — a sadness they share.