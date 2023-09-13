From “Curb Your Enthusiasm” to “This is The End,” celebrities love to play the worst versions of themselves on screen. What better way to come off as self-deprecating and self-aware than to mock your own public persona?
Filmmaker Sebastian Silva — admittedly not exactly a celebrity for his polarizing indie films “Nasty Baby” and “Crystal Fairy” — plays himself in the metafictional comedy “Rotting in the Sun,” which he directed and co-wrote. In the film, he’s a rich, self-involved artist, the sort of snob who reads a book called “The Trouble With Being Born” at the beach. And this is at a nude beach, where he resolutely keeps his swim trunks on while everyone else cavorts around him. What a buzzkill.
“Rotting in the Sun,” which has a handheld, documentary-style filmmaking style, follows Silva as he mopes around his unfinished apartment in Mexico City, takes drugs at parties and frets about his future as a filmmaker. He’s an annoying protagonist who’s hard to take by design, and the movie encourages us to ridicule his pretensions and his insecurities.
In a desperate move to jumpstart his career, Silva agrees to help a social media influencer (Jordan Firstman, also playing an exaggerated version of himself) make a “Curb Your Enthusiasm”-type TV show about his life. That’s right, it’s a metafictional TV show inside a metafictional movie. “Rotting in the Sun” is like a Russian nesting doll full of entitled idiots.
Just when we’ve settled into these satiric rhythms and the charged relationship between the self-obsessed Silva and the selfie-obsessed Firstman, the film takes an abrupt turn. Without giving too much away, Silva disappears from the movie in a rather dramatic fashion, and the focus shifts to his harried maid Vera (Catalina Saavedra). Vera has a dark secret she’s trying to hide, and the back half of the film plays like a comic Hitchcock thriller.
There are some funny moments here and there, and some sharp satire of social media culture. And the backdrop of a gentrifying Mexico City, where affluent Americans like Firstman are erasing the culture one condo at a time, is an interesting one that could have been more fully explored.
But jam-packed with graphic nudity and heavy drug use, and seemingly disgusted with all of its characters, “Rotting in the Sun” feels too smugly satisfied in its own naughtiness to leave a mark in its mocking of the rich and bored. Or maybe it’s so convincing in its depiction of its characters as awful people that we can’t wait to slip out the front door.
“Rotting in the Sun” has its Madison premiere at 7 p.m. Thursday at the UW Cinematheque, 4070 Vilas Hall. The film will also premiere Friday on the streaming site MUBI.