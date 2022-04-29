One would think “Firebird,” a historical drama about two Russian soldiers carrying on a clandestine love affair in the 1970s, might seem urgent and timely given the resurgence of homophobic laws in that country under President Vladimir Putin’s rule.
But if there is one thing “Firebird” doesn’t feel, it’s urgent. Directed by Peeter Rebane and co-written by Rebane and the film’s star, Tom Prior, “Firebird” is well-meaning and sincere, but often banal and sluggish. There isn’t a single moment, good or bad, that the viewer doesn’t see coming.
“Firebird” is now playing at Marcus Point Cinemas.
The film is based on a memoir by Russian actor Sergey Fetisov, and Prior plays Sergey, first seen in 1977 as a handsome young private stationed at an air force base in Estonia. Sergey dreams of going to drama school in Moscow, but has to keep his artistic dreams as well as his sexuality hidden from view. His only creative outlet is taking photographs for the official military journal.
That job leads him to meet Roman (Oleg Zagorodnii), an impossibly handsome pilot who is recently reassigned to the base. Despite their differences in rank, the two bond over a shared interest in photography, and when Sergey begins serving as Roman’s driver, they go together to see the Igor Stravinsky ballet that gives the movie its title.
Although fearful of the watchful eyes of their superiors, including the base’s KGB agent, Sergey and Roman’s bond grows into something more. Their tender love scenes stand in contrast to the grim surroundings of the air force base, although one moment, in which fighter jets explode across the sky during a, shall we say, climactic moment, is a little campy.
The lovestruck Sergey suggests they defect to Sweden or somewhere else where being gay doesn’t lead to a five-year prison sentence, or worse. But Roman, in denial and frightened of being caught, coldly brushes him off.
The action jumps forward a year, and the cold austerity of the air force base gives way to the warmth and energy of Moscow’s youth culture. Sergey is now enrolled in drama school, free to party with fellow students and express himself... up to a point. I found this environment — a bubble of personal and artistic freedom in the midst of a totalitarian regime — fascinating, and wish “Freebird” had spent more time with the textures and rhythms of Sergey’s new world.
But the story inevitably circles back to the relationship, as Roman, now married with a young son, comes to Moscow on temporary assignment. There’s a sense of foreboding as they resume their relationship, as we know this can’t end well. What we don’t know is if their downfall will be due to the KGB, or to Roman’s other life.
This would be more moving and less melodramatic if we had any sense of who Roman or Sergey are outside of the relationship. But the screenplay gives us no sense of an interior life for either of them, and there’s no real poetry to their love affair.
“You don’t know anything about me,” Roman tells Sergey when he’s trying to push him away. Unfortunately, the audience is in the same boat.