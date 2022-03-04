While Superman was born in Action Comics, Batman’s home turf was called Detective Comics. So it’s not such a stretch that the latest incarnation of the Caped Crusader, called simply “The Batman,” is as much a gritty serial killer thriller as it is a superhero movie.
Director Matt Reeves’ fantastic, haunting take on the character isn’t as dramatic a reinvention as Todd Phlllips’ “Joker.” Instead, it turns the dial a couple of clicks past Christopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight” trilogy, heightening Batman’s dark and unstable nature. This Batman protects Gotham not out of duty but out of some sense of compulsion that could kill him before the bad guys do.
The movie opens with the brutal — and I do mean brutal — murder of Gotham City’s mayor by a character in an oily green mask who calls himself The Riddler (Paul Dano). While the Riddler is usually one of the silliest villains in Batman’s rogues gallery (previous Riddlers Jim Carrey and Frank Gorshin pranced around in emerald leotards covered in question marks), this Riddler is genuinely scary, his need to destroy Gotham as primal as Batman’s need to save it.
The Riddler starts knocking off the city’s elite one by one, leaving cryptic clues at each crime scene addressed “To the Batman.” As Batman and Commissioner Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) solve riddles and piece the clues together, they uncover a trail of corruption and rot within Gotham’s institutions. And the trail begins to point right back to stately Wayne Manor, where Bruce has been living like a ghost with his butler Alfred (Andy Serkis) since his parents were murdered 20 years ago.
This “Batman,” blessedly, isn’t another origin story that recounts Bruce’s parents’ murder and his decision to put on the cape and cowl. And yet, it sort of is, in that Pattinson’s Bruce is clearly trapped in that tragic moment, unable to move forward, driven to continue what he believes to be his do-gooder father’s mission to save Gotham.
Pattinson makes a great Batman, but he makes an even better Bruce Wayne. He’s convincing as the brooding, menacing Batman that prowls the city, but when the Batsuit comes off, this Bruce is hollowed-out and fragile. The revelations that he uncovers while hunting The Riddler unnerve him to the core.
The other characters in the Batman pantheon also feel more grounded here. The Penguin (Colin Farrell, unrecognizable under prosthetic makeup) is the sleazy owner of a nightclub that caters to the rich and depraved, while Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz) is a showgirl there pursuing her own secret agenda of vengeance. The chemistry between Kravitz and Pattinson onscreen is even more electric when you consider she never sees more than the lower half of his face.
This Batman’s Gotham is a dying city, a rat’s maze of crumbling buildings and rain-slicked streets, and Reeves shoots some images out of focus or through smeared glass to heighten its moral murkiness. (The out-of-focus technique also comes in handy to obscure some of the movie’s more disturbing imagery to preserve the movie’s PG-13 rating.)
There is action in “The Batman,” including punishing fistfights and an exhilarating freeway car chase. But at three hours, this is a movie that doesn’t rely on spectacle, taking its time to create a mood and immerse the viewer in its world.
It has to be said that, when the Riddler largely disappears for a good chunk of the second act, the movie’s momentum sags a little. But otherwise this is a brilliantly grim new version of Batman that honors where the character has been, while pushing him forward.