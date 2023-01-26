It could be the set from an old TV Western, or an al fresco production of Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town.” We see archival footage of several city blocks of an average American downtown, complete with a pawn shop, auto parts store and a corner drugstore.
But it’s all fake, the “stores" are empty shells. What was nicknamed “Riotsville” was ostensibly a training center in the 1960s where law enforcement and military personnel could learn in the midst of a turbulent decade on American streets.
But as the fascinating and wry documentary “Riotsville, U.S.A.” shows, it really was just a stage like that TV Western. Riotsville was a piece of performance art to assuage nervous officials that they shouldn’t worry, that the state had it all under control. Even though they didn’t.
"Riotsville, U.S.A.," has its Madison premiere at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art to kick off its winter MMoCA Cinema series.
Director Sierra Pettengill got access to a wealth of archival footage from several Riotsville wargames around the country, and the images border on the surreal. Fresh-faced, clean-cut young men, obviously soldiers, play-act the role of angry rioters. Some take their commitment to the performance farther than others, wearing “hippie” wigs and clothes.
After the “protesters” smash windows and commit other property damage, the “soldiers” move in, calmly and cleanly quelling the riot and arresting the ringleaders. A helicopter zooms overhead to drop fake tear gas on the stragglers, sort of a big finish like the helicopter in “Miss Saigon.” When it’s over, the military and police officials viewing from the grandstand applaud politely.
It’s bizarre, and dryly funny. Pettengill has an eye for darkly comic moments in the footage, when authority figures are caught on camera in awkward moments. We see outtakes of reporters stumbling over their words as they tape news segments that repeat the propaganda of their military sources. When a reporter refers to “New York- or Detroit-style mobs,” it’s clear what ethnic background the coded language is referring to.
The movie expertly shows the gap between the confident public image that the establishment wanted to project and the shaky reality that everyone saw at the time. Pettengill’s lens expands outward to show the ways in which the government mobilized to tamp down the protest movements. Echoes of how the Black Lives Matter protests of the last few years have been countered, and the growing militarization of American police departments, are so obvious that Pettengill sees no need to state them outright.
Pettengill’s film feels less like a historical documentary and more like a personal video essay, wry and angry, aimed at the military-industrial complex. “A door swung open in the late 1950s,” the narrator says in “Riotsville U.S.A.” The documentary shows the various ways — some violent, some comical — that the government struggled to slam it shut.