Walter Mirisch, a 1942 UW-Madison graduate and Oscar-winning producer of films like “In the Heat of the Night” and “West Side Story,” died Friday at 101.
Mirisch graduated from the UW in 1942 with a degree in history and went on to found The Mirisch Company with his brothers Marvin and Harold. The independent company produced 67 films between 1958 and 1978, including “The Apartment,” “Some Like It Hot” and “The Magnificent Seven,” and collected 28 Oscars, including Mirisch himself winning for the thriller “In the Heat of the Night” starring Sidney Poitier.
He also served four terms in the 1970s as the president of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, and will almost certainly be honored at this year’s Oscars on March 12.
“Walter was a true visionary, both as a producer and as an industry leader,” Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said in a joint statement. “He had a powerful impact on the film community and the Academy, serving as our president and as an Academy governor for many years. His passion for filmmaking and the Academy never wavered, and he remained a dear friend and adviser.”
Mirisch came back to Madison in 2000 to be honored at what was then the 2nd annual Wisconsin Film Festival. I interviewed Mirisch about his time in Madison and his long and influential career in Hollywood, and thought it would be a good time to repost that story from the Cap Times archives. The movies wouldn’t be the same without him.
Walter Mirisch sums up his film career as "a diversified diet.''
If that's true, then the influential producer has served up some of the finest dishes Hollywood has ever offered.
He has produced over 100 films, from westerns ("The Magnificent Seven'') to musicals ("Fiddler on the Roof,'' "West Side Story'') to comedies ("Same Time, Next Year,'' "The Apartment'') to dramas and thrillers ("The Great Escape,'' "The Thomas Crown Affair'').
Mirisch, who graduated from UW-Madison in 1942, will be honored this weekend at the second annual Wisconsin Film Festival, both for the films he has made and for the way he pioneered independent film production.
"It's great,'' Mirisch says of the honor. "It's very flattering, and I always like coming back to Madison because it has wonderful memories for me.''
The festival lineup includes seven of Mirisch's most famous films. (See the accompanying schedule.) After the screening of "In the Heat of the Night'' at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Orpheum Theatre, 216 State St., Mirisch will talk about his career on stage.
In addition, UW Arts Institute Director Tino Balio will present a retrospective of Mirisch's work, including slides and clips from his films, at 4 p.m. Saturday in Room 160 of the Elvehjem Museum of Art.
Raised in the Bronx, Mirisch spent two years at the City College of New York before transferring to the UW to finish his degree in history. He says he has a lifelong love of the movies and remembers heading down to State Street to see films at the Orpheum and the old Capitol Theatre.
From Madison, Mirisch attended Harvard Business School, then got a job in Hollywood at a tiny studio called Monogram Pictures.
"I was an assistant to the general manager of the studio,'' he recalls. "Fortunately for me, within a year or so he was made president of the company. And I harassed him until he let me make a movie.''
Mirisch's first film credit came on the 1947 film noir "The Fall Guy.'' Although westerns may be nearest to his heart, he continued producing a steady stream of films in different genres.
"I believe that most people make films that are going to please themselves,'' Mirisch says. "And you hope by extension that that's going to please audiences. So that's the primary criterion.
"Beyond that, I think you have to have a sense of what audiences at any particular time and place will respond to, and hopefully if that is something that you feel you can do and do well, that's an entertainment need that you're going to try to fill.''
When Monogram Pictures fell on hard times, the result of the rise of television and changing tastes in the movie business, Mirisch started his own company, The Mirisch Corp.
Instead of working under a studio, Mirisch worked out a deal with United Artists to produce pictures for United to distribute, with the studio picking up the financing.
It's the kind of arrangement between studio and production company that has become very common in today's Hollywood.
Mirisch says the trick for filmmakers to be successful is to stay slightly ahead of the pack and predict what audiences will want, instead of just imitating what others do.
"That's difficult, both in terms of being able to come up with that idea, and often to carry it through to execution,'' Mirisch says. "Because the financiers and salespeople and what have you, they all tend to want to imitate previous success.''
Mirisch went well against the grain on his last project, remaking the classic western "The Magnificent Seven'' as a TV series in 1998, starring Ron Perlman and Michael Biehn.
Although TV westerns were supposed to be a long-dead genre, the show lasted two seasons on CBS, thanks in part to a massive save-the-show campaign by loyal viewers.
"It was really such fun, that kind of support,'' Mirisch says. "These people took advertisements in the trade papers and importuned the CBS executives. They had a Web site and they all kept in touch with one another. It was great.''
Mirisch's current project is an adaptation of Elmore Leonard's Florida crime novel "La Brava,'' and Mirisch clearly has a fan in Leonard. The novelist dedicated his 1991 novel "Get Shorty'' to Mirisch, calling him "one of the good guys.''