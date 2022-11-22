I’m a big fan of the sci-fi novels of William Gibson, even if I can’t always tell what’s going on in them.
Gibson (“Neuromancer,” “Mona Lisa Overdrive”) is a master of the “throw the reader in the deep end” school of sci-fi. Some science fiction slowly immerses the reader in an alternate universe so we have time to get our bearings. Not Gibson, who from Page 1 plunges the reader into an imagined future (or alternate present) with its own locations, characters and jargon. Fortunately, his writing is so cool, elegant and wry that readers don’t mind the moments that perplex.
I loved his 2014 novel “The Peripheral,” but that one toggled back and forth between not one but two futures. So one of the immediate advantages of the new Amazon Prime Video series “The Peripheral,” which drops new episodes every Friday, is that it’s at least a little easier to keep everything straight.
In 2032 North Carolina, Flynne (Chloë Grace Moritz) is a working-class woman who cares for her terminally ill mother and veteran brother Burton (Jack Reynor), who suffers physical and psychological trauma from his military service. Flynne and Burton make a little money on the side as video game players, helping rich customers level up their characters in “Call of Duty”-type shooters for a small fee.
Burton gets hired by a mysterious company to test out what seems like a next-level VR headset. He plugs in and awakens in what looks like a futuristic, deserted London, with massive sculptures dotting the landscape and blank-faced robots serving drinks at elegant cocktail parties.
When the sessions prove too exhausting for the wounded Burton, Flynne steps in, and learns that it’s not a video game. The headset allows its wearer to actually transport their consciousness into 22nd-century London, manipulating an artificial body. In this future, much of humanity has been wiped out by an ecological/political/technological disaster called the Jackpot, and the survivors are a mix of the ultra-wealthy elite and amoral criminals.
Because these two environments — a blue-collar near future and an otherworldly far future — are so visually different, it’s a lot easier to keep track of who is in which timeline. Show creators Scott D. Smith (“A Simple Plan”) and Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan ("Westworld") keep the textures and themes of Gibson’s novel intact while simplifying the story into more of a basic good vs. bad struggle. And Moretz (“Kick Ass”) is terrific as the plucky Flynne, the one character who (at least in the first few episodes) has to navigate both worlds. Even in those moments where I’m still not sure what’s going on, it’s an absorbing show to plug into.
Also on streaming: I’ve got a lot of shows to catch up on, and near the top of the list is “Fleischman is in Trouble,” which premiered last week on FX on Hulu. New York Times writer Taffy Brodesser-Akner adapted her novel about a divorced couple (Claire Danes and Jesse Eisenberg) facing their new lives as single people. The show often stages the same scenes from different perspectives, like “Rashomon” meets “Kramer vs. Kramer.”
“The Star Wars Holiday Special” was a notorious example of a hit movie franchise being turned into terrible television. Writer-director James Gunn must be aware of what he’s getting himself into with the “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” which premieres Friday on Disney+. It looks pretty fun, though, especially since an alien rock band that appears in the show is none other than the Old 97’s, who are pretty popular in certain parts of the Cap Times newsroom.