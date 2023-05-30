There’s no “will they or won’t they” chemistry between the two friends played by Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen in Apple TV+’s “Platonic,” in part because they already did. Byrne and Rogen played a married couple in the two “Neighbors” movies, where they had great comic chemistry.
As the title suggests, “Platonic” makes it clear early on that Sylvia (Byrne) and Will (Rogen) will stay friends, and just friends. That’s the most interesting thing about “Platonic,” that removing any “When Harry Met Sally”-style romantic tension frees up creators Francesca Delbanco and Nicholas Stoller (ironically, perhaps, a married couple) to focus on male-female friendships.
“Platonic” premieres new episodes each Wednesday.
The show opens with Sylvia and Will reconnecting after being estranged for years. Once close friends, they had a falling out because Sylvia didn’t like Will’s fiancee. Now that Will has been married (and divorced), they tentatively explore whether they can pick up their friendship where they left off.
But those last few years have seen the two friends going in very different directions. Sylvia is a stay-at-home mom with doting husband Charlie (Luke McFarlane of “Boys”),and three kids. Will reminds her of wilder days. He's sort of an arrested adolescent (he is played by Rogen, after all) who has just made a stab at settling down by opening a brewery.
They seem like mismatched friends at first. Sylvia hilariously sums up Will’s fashion sense as “‘90s grunge clown.” When Sylvia shows Will photos of her kids, the best he can muster in response is “There they are! Look healthy!” But their mutual affection kicks in, and it’s a lot of fun to see their friendship rekindled.
While “Platonic” is more broadly silly than a show like “Shrinking,” it’s fairly insightful about the work and rewards of maintaining friendships in middle age. Will and Sylvia start going on the drunken late-night escapades that they enjoyed in their 20s, to the bafflement of Sylvia’s husband and annoyance of their current friends.
Carla Gallo, who played opposite Rogen on “Undeclared” 20 years ago, is very funny as Sylvia’s acerbic best friend, as is Tre Hall as Will’s skeptical business partner. And MacFarlane is very good as Charlie, struggling to understand why his wife needs this new person in her life. It would almost be easier to understand if Will and Sylvia were just having an affair.
Should “Platonic” have been a movie rather than a 10-episode TV show? Probably. Some scenes drag on a bit, though the jokes are so good that they never quite become tiresome.
This is a hangout movie in the tradition of Judd Apatow movies of the ‘00s like “Knocked Up” or “Trainwreck.” If we get more time hanging out with such appealing characters, that’s not the worst thing.
Also on streaming: “American Born Chinese,” the acclaimed 2006 graphic novel by Gene Luen Lang, is now a new show on Disney+ that reunites “Everything Everywhere All At Once” stars Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan.
The focus is not on them, but on a second-generation Chinese American high school student (Ben Wang) who has to deal with both microaggressions in the school hallways and a new classmate who turns out to be an interdimensional warrior. The mix of teen angst and martial arts action, along with a resonant look at life as a second-generation immigrant, should make for a very unusual and special show.
Madison plays a role in one episode of Max’s new documentary series “Smartless: On the Road,” which follows Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes on the 2022 tour of their hit podcast.
The three stars were mostly in a COVID bubble (and also a celebrity bubble) while they were in town in February 2022. But we do see scenes of them staying at the Edgewater Hotel, heading out on the frozen ice of Lake Mendota, and performing at the Orpheum Theater with special guest Matt Damon.
Arnold Schwarzenegger just can’t quit action movies. Or action TV shows, in the case of Netflix’s new “FUBAR.” He plays a nearly-retired CIA agent who goes back out into the field for one last mission to help out another agent — his estranged daughter, played by Monica Barbaro of “Top Gun: Maverick.”
Reviews so far have not been kind, and while this sounds like it might have been a fun direct-to-streaming movie, the idea just seems a little too wheezy to make into a series.
There’s a “Village of the Damned” look to Hulu’s “The Clearing,” as all the promotional photos show a group of children with identical blonde-bob haircuts. But the horror of the new Australian series is much more grounded in realism then that supernatural classic, focusing on a cult run by a cruel matriarch (Miranda Otto) that kidnaps and brainwashes children.