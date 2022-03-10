Adolescence can be hard. Your parents don’t understand, your hormones drive you crazy, and then there are those patches of red fur you leave everywhere.
At least that’s how it goes in “Turning Red,” the energetic and delightful new animated film from Pixar, which employs a simple, perfect metaphor for puberty to comic and dramatic effect. Domee Shi made the animated short film “Bao,” about a strong-willed mother struggling to adapt as her teenage son starts to separate from her. Now she and co-writer Julie Cho revisit that dynamic from the teenager’s point of view.
“Turning Red” premieres Friday exclusively on Disney+, which is a shame, because as COVID levels drop this would have made for a great family night at the movie theater — especially if you could drag the sulky adolescent in your house along with you.
Meilin, aka “Mei Mei” (Rosalie Chang) thinks she has it all figured out. A 13-year-old Chinese Canadian living in Toronto in the early 2000s, she’s a peppy, straight-A student with a close circle of friends at school, and is eager to please her perfectionist mom Ming (Sandra Oh). Perhaps the only spot of angst in her life is her crush on an older boy who works at the local convenience store and has one of those awful bucket hats teenage boys wore in the early ‘00s.
And then, puberty arrives with a roar — literally. Mei Mei wakes up one morning and finds she has transformed into an 7-foot-tall red panda. She panics and tries to hide from her parents, then freaks out even more when her parents aren’t that freaked out.
Turns out the women in Mei Mei’s family all go through a red-panda phase during adolescence. Her mom assures her that the condition can be permanently reversed at the next red moon, and that Mei Mei will only turn into a panda when she gets stressed or excited. As long as she stays even-keeled, she’ll be fine.
Unfortunately, Mei Mei is a 13-year-old girl with a perfectionist mother, so “even-keeled” is not really in her vocabulary. What’s more, the formerly meek and obedient Mei Mei finds that she kind of likes unleashing this new wild side of herself, and may not want to suppress it to keep in her mother’s good graces.
“Turning Red” is wildly funny, as the heightened emotions of being a teenage girl translate into great comedy, as Mei Mei flips back and forth between her human and panda selves. The movie also has a lot of fun with its early aughts setting, with Mei Mei and her friends tending to their Tamagotchis and pining after a dreamy boy band called 4*Town, which for some reason has five members. (Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell wrote the pitch-perfect pastiches of boy-band pop in the movie.)
But against those hijinks, “Turning Red” is honest, even raw, about the complexities of a mother-daughter relationship, especially how a parent’s loving embrace can feel controlling after a certain age. We don’t doubt Ming’s love for her daughter. At one point, she takes off her heels and slides across a car hood “TJ Hooker”-style to protect her. But we also see how that protective urge can be suffocating to a girl trying to find her own two feet.
Like “Luca” and “Onward,” "Turning Red" is among Pixar’s most memorable films because of how it explores a child’s relationship in the world while remaining tons of bright, all-ages fun.