“The Phantom of the Open” is based on the true story of a man who shot 121 at the 1976 British Open, the highest score ever at the tournament. (In golf, high scores are a bad thing.)
At first, I thought, “Is that so bad?” The last time I golfed, many years ago, I shot a 113. But then, I didn’t have the eyes of Great Britain staring at me when I did it.
“Open” is such an engaging comedy-drama, with a delightful performance by Mark Rylance, that it should appeal to golfers and non-golfers. It opens Friday at AMC Madison 6 and will be available to rent online on July 8.
Maurice Flitcroft was a shipyard crane operator looking for a little pizzazz in his life when he read about the British Open, which in theory was open to golfers of all stripes. Despite the fact that he had never held a golf club in his life, he thought it’d be fun to give it a go.
The film gets some good chuckles out of Maurice’s total unfamiliarity with the game of golf. Asked for his handicap on the application form, he writes down “bit of arthritis.” He practices wherever he can, hitting balls on the beach or sneaking onto the local private course at night for a few strokes.
Rylance plays Maurice as a lovable but stubborn oddball, and his quixotic quest to the Open earns him the bewildered support of his wife (Sally Hawkins, underused) and disco-dancing twin sons James and Gene (Jonah and Christian Lees). Only his older son Michael (Jake Davies), who is trying to become a respectable businessman, is embarrassed by his father’s antics.
The recreation of Maurice’s first 18-hole match is a hoot, as he stalks the course in a red bucket hat, cigarette dangling from his lips, his eyes clenched firmly shut as he swings the club. Director Craig Roberts, a full-time actor himself (“Submarine”), delights in zippy editing and visual trickery, such as a CGI shot of the ball that appears to soar in the air — only to hit the ground eight feet from the tee. There are also fanciful dream sequences where Maurice wanders through psychedelic landscapes under a giant golf ball as the moon.
Rhys Ifans appears as Keith MacKenzie, a growling tournament official who is aghast that Whitcroft is making a mockery of the British Open. When MacKenzie bans Maurice from further tournaments, Maurice goes to unorthodox lengths to crash the party. If you’re like me, after the movie’s over you will spend some time Googling to see “Did that really happen?” Most of it did.
Screenwriter Simon Farnaby adapted his own 2010 biography of the same name with wit and verve, and a generosity of spirit. Everybody warms up to (or is worn down by) Maurice’s indefatigable spirit. “Love your mistakes” he says at one point, an inspiration to anyone who’s ever been caught one of life’s sand traps.