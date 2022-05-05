In “Girlhood,” French director Céline Sciamma displayed a gift for rendering relationships between girls in complex, empathetic terms. In “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” she showed the same gift for a relationship between two women.
In "Petite Maman,” she kind of does both at the same time, creating a powerful new film about mothers and daughters, childhood and adulthood. “Petite Maman” is rated PG and has the fanciful nature of a fairytale, and its 72-minute running time is very kid-friendly. But it deals with grown-up themes in a sensitive but direct way. It opens Friday at AMC Madison 6.
The film opens in a nursing home, where 8-year-old Nelly (Joséphine Sanz) is poking her head in each room and saying goodbye to each resident. Then she comes to a room with no resident. This was her grandmother’s room until she died, and Nelly’s grieving mother Marion (Nina Meurisse) is there to collect her things.
The family, including Nelly’s father (Stephane Varupenne), heads to the grandmother’s cozy house in the countryside to go through the rest of her belongings. Marion, overcome with sadness, leaves early. While her father packs up, Nelly is free to wander in the nearby forest, an untamed paradise of green and gold that her mother used to play in when she was a girl.
While checking out a makeshift hut that her mother built decades ago, Nelly comes across another little girl in the forest, who happens to look exactly like her. (She’s played by Gabrielle Sanz, Joséphine’s twin sister.) As the two girls play together, the new girl happens to mention that her name is Marion.
One of the utterly charming things about “Petite Maman” is that Nelly expresses no shock at the thought that her new playmate may be her own mother as an 8-year-old girl. Even when Marion takes Nelly “home” to a country house that looks exactly like her grandmother’s, she’s just happy to make a new friend.
Likewise, Sciamma isn’t interested in solving this metaphysical mystery, but simply observing these two girls at play, and giving the viewer the space to muse what it might have been like to meet our own parents when they were our age. They run through the woods, they make pancakes, and engage in a delightful game of make-believe murder mystery.
But there are also small, tender moments where mother and daughter, at least in these two 8-year-old versions, say the things that they need to say to each other. “You didn’t invent my sadness,” Marion tells Nelly, a moment that’s all the moving because the two young actresses play it so plainly.
Eventually, it’s time for Nelly to leave her grandmother’s house, threatening to break this strange spell. Nelly’s father insists that they can always come back and visit, but Nelly knows better. “There won’t be another time.”
“Petite Maman” is a gentle but firm reminder to cherish our time and those we share it with. Whatever stage of our lives we’re at, there's no going back once it's gone.