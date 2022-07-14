The subtitle for Netflix’s new “Persuasion” reads “Based on the novel by Jane Austen.”
It should read “Based on the novel by Jane Austen and every John Krasinski side-eye reaction shot from ‘The Office.’”
This new version of Austen’s classic, premiering Friday on Netflix, doesn’t just break the fourth wall. It obliterates it with a sledgehammer, as Anne Elliot (Dakota Johnson) makes constant asides directly to the audience. It’s a cute gimmick at first, but soon becomes distracting — when Anne winks at us not once, but twice, during her big climactic scene with her true love, it’s the equivalent of trying to talk to somebody who won’t look up from Instagram.
Other than that, this “Persuasion,” adapted by Oscar-winning screenwriter Ron Bass (“Rain Man”) and Alice Victoria Winslow and directed by Carrie Cracknell, is charming but not top-drawer Austen, with winning performances and a cheeky irreverence.
Anne is seven years into a romantic funk after spurning that true love, an ardent seaman named Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis). Anne loved Wentworth, but foolishly took advice that a mariner marriage would be beneath her station.
Anne mopes around at home, tending to her vain father (Richard E. Grant, who we don’t see nearly enough of), superficial older sister Elizabeth (Yolanda Kettle) and hypochondriac younger sister Mary (Mia McKenna-Bruce). They’re all pretty awful to her for hard-to-fathom reasons, but she repays their disdain with radiant kindness (and the occasional withering aside to us).
Of course, Wentworth returns from the sea to visit the family. He’s clearly still madly in love with Anne, but Anne is terrible to him for reasons that never quite make sense, especially since she’s so good to everyone else.
Complications arise when Mr. Elliot (Henry Golding), a cousin of Anne’s, arrives onto the scene. He’s looking to marry into the family and secure his place in the family lineage (I don’t know, it’s a nobility thing), and begins to woo Anne. What’s fun about Mr. Elliot, and Golding’s unctuous performance, is that he’s cheerfully upfront about his nefarious motives in a way that charms Anne and, against our better judgment, the audience.
“Persuasion” benefits from colorblind casting throughout, and has a couple of deliberately anachronistic elements. One character is described as “fashion-forward,” while Anne calls the bundle of sheet music that Wentworth gave her a “mixtape.” Austen fans who demand reverence to the source material may want to look elsewhere, such as the 2007 TV movie starring Sally Hawkins as Anne.
“Persuasion” wobbles here and there as it navigates between staying true to Austen’s text and setting, and presenting the story in a more contemporary context. It’s a mostly agreeable result, except when Anne keeps murmuring to the viewer, as if the film is nervous that we’re not keeping up. We got it, Anne. Focus on your thing.