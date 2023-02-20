In “Pacifiction,” French director Albert Serra has created a sort of political un-thriller, taking a plot of tropical intrigue and deliberately draining it of suspense or momentum over 165 languid, sun-baked minutes.
Which is not necessarily a bad thing, and the venerable French film magazine Cahiers du Cinema named “Pacifiction” the best film of 2022. Serra’s experiment in slow cinema is undeniably fascinating at times, even if watching it can feel like being stuck at a beach party well after everyone you know has gone back to the hotel.
“Pacifiction,” a combination of “Pacific” and “fiction,” takes place on a tropical island in the Pacific Ocean that’s still controlled by the French. The high commissioner is De Roller (Benoît Magimel), who believes himself to be a high roller, strutting around the island in his white suit and open-collar tropical shirt, magnanimous to the locals and obsequious to wealthy tourists and dignitaries who visit the island. He develops a close relationship with a transgender hospitality worker (Pahoa Mahagafanau) who becomes his conduit with the indigenous population.
The island truly is a paradise, and Serra lingers on shots of the golden sunrises, the pink sunsets, the deep blue waters. But the island, and De Roller’s authority, are threatened by rumors that submarines are cruising the waters off of the coast, and that the French government is planning nuclear testing on the island.
The whispers have some of the locals worried, who plot rebellion against their French overlords, and De Roller tries to tamp down the unrest. It’s not an accident that “Pacifiction” is one letter away from “pacification,” as De Roller tries to quell the unrest even though he doesn’t know what’s going on either.
That plot description might make “Pacifiction” sound more urgent than it is. Serra shoots the film like a documentary, with long, seemingly improvised conversations between De Roller and the other island denizens, often over tropical drinks at the bar. Most of those conversations don’t translate into action. When De Roller clashes with a local rebel leader who seems to be backed by a foreign government, it appears the movie has found its central conflict. But the tension dissipates into the humid island air.
At one point in the film, De Roller describes politics as like a dimly lit nightclub. “Pacifiction” makes the comparison literal in the film’s final act, in which all the players gather at the island nightclub to drink and dance with each other.
“Pacifiction” has some interesting things to say about colonialism, and the paternal folly of westerners like De Roller who think they have the best interests of indigenous people at heart. But it works better not as a political parable but as a woozy mood piece, like a Graham Greene novel that someone spilled their banana daiquiri on, making most of the words blurred and unreadable.