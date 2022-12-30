As a big Wilco fan, I have to admit that I was a little rattled when my man Jeff Tweedy pooh-poohed the idea of making Top 10 lists on a recent episode of the New York Times podcast “First Person.”
“I think if most people that do the lists are really honest with themselves, they’re trying to create an artifact that bolsters their bona fides,” Tweedy said. “I think that they’re trying to create something that communicates the sophistication of their musical taste.”
But I don’t think these lists, or criticism in general, is meant to be the last word on a piece of culture. I think of what I write as the first word, intended to make a reader aware of something out there they might like but haven’t experienced, or give them a different perspective. The rest is up to you.
It’s in that spirit that I write this Top 10 list. Some movies you might have seen, others you might not. I’ve included links to reviews that I’ve written where applicable, and included where you can watch every movie to decide for yourself.
The fact that these movies, from small arthouse films to big summer blockbusters and everything in between, moved and entertained and delighted and disturbed me so much makes me feel good about the state of movies going in 2023. While the future of movie theaters feels precarious (especially in Madison, where the closing of AMC Madison 6 and Market Square in 2022 leaves all the theaters in the suburbs, nearly there) the future of the art form itself feels as strong as ever.
But, hey, that’s just my opinion.
1. “Everything Everywhere All At Once” — A real “everything bagel” of a movie, Daniel Kwan and Dan Scheinert’s trip into the multiverse was a head-spinning mix of sci-fi comedy and martial arts action with family drama at its heart. At the center of this candy-colored maelstrom is a career-topping performance by Michelle Yeoh, drawing on everything she’s done before as an actress while pushing fearlessly into new places. Now on DVD and Showtime.
2. “The Fabelmans” — It seems bizarre to think of Steven Spielberg as underrated. But his recent run (including last year’s “West Side Story” remake) rivals some of his best work ever. His semi-autobiographical film about his upbringing, and how moviemaking both connected and distanced him from his family, is terrific. “Fabelmans” includes the best final shot of 2022. It's now playing in theaters and on VOD.
3. “Top Gun: Maverick” — Better than the original “Top Gun” (yeah, I said it), this reboot mixes the swaggering thrills of the ‘80s with more mature themes of regret and loss, and its stunning aerial footage single-handedly made the case for the theatrical experience in 2022. Now streaming on Paramount+ and available on DVD and VOD.
4. “Decision to Leave” — Park Chan-wook (“Oldboy”) reinvents and subverts the romantic mystery genre, as a detective falls for a femme fatale involved in not one but two murder cases. The fractured storytelling and distinctive visual flourishes don’t quite conceal that this may be the most sincere love story Park has ever told. Now on VOD and MUBI.
5. “Women Talking” — Sarah Polley returns to filmmaking after over a decade with this timely, resonant drama about a group of Mennonite women arguing about how to respond to the crimes of the men in their community. The ensemble cast (including Rooney Mara, Claire Foy and Jessie Buckley) is fantastic, and the movie’s themes of justice and mercy both engage and transcend the #MeToo movement. Scheduled to open Jan. 13 in Madison theaters.
6. “Aftersun” — On the surface, this movie couldn’t be simpler. A divorced father (Paul Mescal) takes his 11-year-old daughter on a beach vacation in the 1990s. But Charlotte Wells’ drama devastatingly frames their trip through the perspective of the daughter, now grown, who revisits her childhood memories in a poignant new light. Now available to buy on VOD.
7. “The Batman” — I’m surprised I’m not seeing Matt Reeves’ bleak epic about the Caped Crusader on more best-of lists. As much a serial killer thriller as a superhero movie, Reeves dials down the darkness a couple of notches past the Christopher Nolan trilogy. Robert Pattinson is brilliant as a wounded, brooding Batman trying to figure out how to be more than just a vigilante. Now on DVD and HBO Max.
8. “Petite Maman” — Celine Sciamma’s follow-up to “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” is a fanciful, powerful tale of mothers and daughters. The story about a young girl making a new friend who may be the childhood version of her own mother, is as simple (and kid-friendly) as a fairy tale, but its message of cherishing the people in your life resonates with all ages. Now streaming on Hulu.
9. “Descendant” — There were some great documentaries released in 2022, but my favorite was this powerful blend of past and present. The discovery of a slave ship submerged off the coast of an Alabama town provokes a reexamining of Black residents’ place in the town, and how racial equalities echo through the generations. University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate Kern Jackson was a writer and producer on the film. Now streaming on Netflix.
10. “Miracle” — I had a quintessential Wisconsin Film Festival experience with “Miracle,” rearranging my schedule at the last minute to catch Romanian director Bogdan George Apetri’s newest film in part because he was at the festival. This is a devastating puzzlebox of a movie. The lives of a young nun with a secret and a driven detective intersect in ways that Apetri withholds from the viewer until the last possible second. Now available to rent/buy on VOD.
Runners-up (in no particular order): “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,” “Glass Onion,” “Rimini,’ “God’s Country,” “Emily the Criminal,” “Montana Story,” “In the Court of the Crimson King,” “Turning Red,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” and “Nope.”