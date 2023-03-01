I’m used to seeing Disney’s name pop up every year among the list of animated shorts nominated for an Academy Award.
But this is the first year I’ve seen Disney behind a film in the best live action shorts category. And it’s the best one, too.
All five nominees for best live action short film can be seen in theaters now, ahead of the awards ceremony. It’s a very strong collection of five films from Denmark, Ireland, Italy, France and Iceland. In Madison, the anthology will screen Thursday, March 9, at Marcus Point and Marcus Palace.
The best of the bunch is that Disney-produced film, “Le Pupille,” from Italian director Alice Rohrwacher and produced by “Roma” director Alfonso Cuaron. The film takes place at an Italian orphanage during World War II and is, according to the introduction, “a true story, at least in part, up to a certain point.”
The 38-minute film takes place over Christmas, when a war of wills breaks out between the mother superior (Alba Rohrwacher) and one adorable but rebellious orphan, Serafina (Melissa Falasconi). When a woman, hoping the orphans will pray for her husband on the front lines, donates a delectable cake to the orphanage, the head nun schemes to give the cake to her bishop instead of the orphans as a way of currying favor.
But Serafina figures out a clever way to disrupt her plans. Shot on 35mm film, “Le Pupille” is visually gorgeous and full of the sly humor that fans of Rohrwacher’s features (“Corpo Celeste,” “Happy as Lazzaro”) cherish. The film is also streaming on Disney+.
I’ve heard some Irish people are a little tired of films like “The Banshees of Inisherin,” which portray their countrymen often as small-town eccentrics in fabulous sweaters. They probably won’t like “An Irish Goodbye,” by Tom Berkeley and Ross White, but I thought it was a dryly witty and moving film. And the sweaters are indeed fabulous.
The death of their mother has brought estranged brothers Turlough (Seamus O’Hara) and Lorcan (James Martin) back to their ancestral farm. Lorcan, who has Down syndrome, lived with his mother on the farm, while Turlough moved to London and mostly cut ties with the family.
Turlough wants to sell the place and move on, but Lorcan is adamant on keeping it. He also produces a bucket list that their mother wrote of things she wanted to do before she died (tai chi, skydiving). Lorcan badgers Turlough into completing the list with the urn full of their mother’s ashes, leading to some very funny moments. The two actors have good chemistry as the bickering brothers, and Paddy Jenkins draws big laughs as a local priest who is hilariously unskilled at small talk.
“The Red Suitcase,” by Cyrus Neshvad, is a spare and harrowing tale of suspense. At Luxembourg Airport, a teenage girl, Ariane (Nawelle Ewad), has arrived from Iran to meet her much older husband in an arranged marriage. At the last minute, she balks at the plan, and tries to make her way through customs and escape the airport without being seen by the husband.
Neshvad immediately puts the viewer in Ariane’s shoes as she tiptoes around the airport, clutching the red suitcase containing her prize artwork. The film effectively uses the color red as a recurring visual motif throughout, illustrating the emotional stakes of this drama going on in an otherwise bland airport setting.
I was a little less taken with Norwegian director Erik Tveiten’s “Night Ride,” which starts off as a light comedy before straining for profundity. Ebba (Sigrid Kandal Husjord) is waiting in the freezing cold for a tram to take her home, but the driver is on a half-hour break and won’t let her on the train. Ebba sneaks on when the driver takes a bathroom break, and inadvertently starts the tram, gliding away in the driver’s seat.
It’s pretty funny to watch as Ebba starts picking up passengers on the route. But when a transgender passenger is bullied and Ebba weighs whether to intervene, “Night Ride” lurches into being a “message” movie. It’s a shift that the movie hasn’t quite earned.
The Danish short film “Ivalu” makes a similar lurch, following an Indigenous girl on a Greenlandic settlement who is searching for her missing older sister. Anders Walter’s film is based on a graphic novel, and the visuals are spectacular, with overhead shots of the vast frozen landscape looking like a charcoal drawing. But the ending that reveals Ivalu’s fate is much darker than we expect, in a way that feels manipulative.