Every year when the Oscar-nominated animated shorts are released in theaters, at least one parent will ask me whether the five films are suitable for children.
Usually, I give some sort of ambiguous answer, that it depends on the age and emotional maturity of their kids and the comfort level of the parents.
This year, there’s no ambiguity. One of the five animated films in the “2023 Oscar Nominated Shorts – Animated” collection is called “My Year of Dicks.” Do NOT bring your kids. Or if you do, be prepared to take a 25-minute break in the lobby or risk a very awkward conversation in the car on the drive home.
The inclusion of “My Year of Dicks,” based on Pamela Ribon’s autobiographical essays about her adolescent sexual experiences, is a good thing. Animation is an art form that’s not just meant to entertain kids, as recent films like “Mad God” and even Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio” show. That the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is open to recognizing that is important.
Based on Ribon’s 2014 memoir “Notes to Boys: And Other Things I Shouldn’t Share in Public” and directed by Sara Gunnarsdóttir, “Dicks” is broken up into five chapters, each focused on a different unsuitable suitor that crossed paths with Ribon when she was 15. The visuals are actually pretty tame, but the language is frank, as Ribon becomes a little wiser with every encounter about what she really wants in a partner.
Gunnarsdóttir uses a realistic, rotoscoped style of animation that reminded me of Richard Linklater films like “Waking Life.” There are some clever flights of fancy, such as when the movie briefly turns into a giddy anime during one particularly good date that Ribon goes on. But overall this is a realistic and empathetic look at one teenage girl’s struggle to understand herself and her needs. It's also streaming on Hulu.
I also loved Portuguese director João Gonzalez’s “The Ice Merchants,” about a widowed father and son who live on the side of a mountain, harvesting ice that they sell to the villagers in the valley below. It’s a bit of a climate change metaphor, but more significantly it’s a film about family and the daily rituals that bind parents and children.
The animation is simple and hand-drawn, but allows Gonzalez to play with visuals in moving ways. Somehow, he makes a giant pile of multicolored hats carry an emotional weight.
Also at the top of the list is Lachlan Pendragon’s meta stop-motion comedy “An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It.” I find the labor and care that goes into stop-motion animation fascinating, and Pendragon shows the film, about an office drone stuck in a low-level job, on a small camera viewer. In the background we see Pendragon painstakingly repositioning the models for each shot.
But then the office drone becomes aware that he’s a character in a stop-motion animated movie, and “Ostrich” becomes a delightful take on “The Matrix” as the little guy tries to escape the film. It’s very clever and a lot of fun.
“The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse,” based on Charles Mackesy’s award-winning children’s book and co-directed by Mackesy and Peter Baynton, is a warm hug of a movie. A boy lost in a wintry landscape befriends a cuddly mole (Tom Hollander), a taciturn fox (Idris Elba) and a wise horse (Gabriel Byrne) as he searches for home.
On the journey, the boy and the three animals look after and encourage each other, with gentle dialogue like, “What’s the bravest thing you’ve ever said?” “‘Help.’” The message, of caring for others and letting others take care of you, is resonant with young and old audiences, and the loving animation looks like a picture book come to life. “The Boy” is also streaming on Apple TV+.
Canada always has a strong offering of animated films thanks to the financial support given to filmmakers from the government's National Film Board. This year, it’s the surreal “The Flying Sailor” by Wendy Tilby and Amanda Fortis, in which an old salt is blown into the air by an explosion and floats, naked, through time and space. It’s a short, strange and memorable movie.