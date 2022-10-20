And you thought you should have quit that last job sooner. “Onoda: 30,000 Nights in the Jungle” is a dramatization of the notorious story about the Japanese soldier, Hiroo Onoda, who refused to accept that World War II ended, instead spending nearly 30 years in the jungle as the world passed him by.
Arthur Hariri’s “Onoda” could have made the soldier a ridiculous figure. But the power of “Onoda” is that it instead makes him a tragic one, a man whose faith in the cause was so absolute that he went to bizarre lengths to keep the fiction alive.
Perhaps appropriately for a film subtitled “30,000” nights, Hariri takes his time in telling Onoda’s story during the film’s 165-minute running time, the camera lingering on the lush jungle settings. As a young man (Yuya Endo), Onoda is looking to do his part in the Imperial Army when Major Taniguchi (Issey Ogata) enrolls him in a secret mission.
Onoda leads a small group of soldiers into the jungles of Lubang Island in the Philippines to wage guerrilla warfare on any Western invaders that might come to its shores. Taniguchi warns that the mission will never be acknowledged, and there will be no medals or honors afterward. But they won’t be forgotten: “We will be back for you!” Taniguchi exclaims.
Easier said than done, as Allied forces overwhelm the South Pacific and force Emperor Hirohito to surrender in 1945. But Onoda and his men think that the news is just a ploy to lure them out of the jungle, so they stay embedded. Eventually, the unit dwindles down to Onoda and three other men, who patrol the jungle, acting out wargames like little kids and unnerving the locals.
As the years pass, Onoda goes to ever more bizarre lengths to convince himself and his men that the war is still going on, and Taniguchi will someday be back for them. It’s hard not to see reflections of our own political culture, and the feedback loop of political conspiracy theories, where every new piece of information is twisted and folded to fit into a pre-existing viewpoint. When Onoda’s family members shout into the jungle on bullhorns, urging him to come home, it only makes him more convinced of the devious brilliance of the enemy.
But Hariri is not making a political allegory, but a humane story of a man who wanders off from reality, and the long and painful process of bringing him back to the world. Finally, in 1974, a tourist (Taiga Nakano) brings Taniguchi, now a frail old bookseller, into the jungle to “order” Onoda to put down his weapon and go home. It’s a bittersweet irony — what saves Onoda isn’t the truth, but a continuation of his fantasy.