Jerrod Carmichael has been having quite a year. The 35-year-old comedian’s Netflix stand-up special “Rothaniel” is one of the most talked-about of 2022, in part because Carmichael used “Rothaniel” to come out as gay, in part because it brought his virtuoso, bracingly honest comedy to a wider audience.
Now comes his debut as a director, “On the Count of Three,” a bleakly funny comedy-drama that isn’t afraid to make the audience squirm. It premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, and finally opens Friday on video-on-demand.
Carmichael stars as Val, a depressed factory worker who shuffles through his life. When his foreman offers him a promotion to middle management, Val treats it like a curse, further shackling him to a life he hates.
Val decides to spring his childhood best friend Kevin (Christopher Abbott), from the institution he’s been placed in after a previous suicide attempt. Val suggests that the two friends enter into a suicide pact, and Kevin agrees, with one condition — they commit the deed in 24 hours, giving them one last consequence-free day together.
“On the Count of Three” is a very uncomfortable take on the buddy comedy, as Val and Kevin drive around their wintry town, trying to redress the wrongs they feel they’ve endured in their lives. One of the most uneasy things about the film is how entertaining it is. The laconic Val and the jittery Kevin have an warm comic chemistry in the screenplay by Ari Katcher and Ryan Welch, who produced and wrote for Carmichael’s NBC sitcom, “The Carmichael Show.”
Abbott, who seems incapable of playing a role that isn’t intense (“Black Bear,” “It Comes at Night”) sports a wooly beard and scraggly dyed-blond curls, his eyes changing from puppy-dog loyalty to fierce desperation in an instant. Carmichael’s Val provides a laconic counterpoint to Kevin’s manic energy, occasionally dispensing pearls of wisdom that could have been taken straight from Carmichael’s stand-up comedy. “When you’re a kid they tell you the worst thing in life is to be a quitter,” Val says at one point. “Why? Quitting’s amazing. It just means you get to stop doing something you hate.”
“On the Count of Three” constantly keeps the audience off-balance, never more so than when it casts likable comic actors like Henry Winkler and JB Smoove in sinister dramatic supporting roles. Smoove plays Val’s abusive stepfather, while Winkler is chilling as the therapist who molested Kevin when he was a boy. Tiffany Haddish also takes a dramatic turn as Val’s exasperated ex-partner.
But just when you think “Three” is irredeemably dark, Carmichael will throw in some laughs, a car chase or a shootout, or simply a lovely visual image (a scene of two friends riding motocross bikes is unexpectedly poignant). Carmichael has a real visual eye, getting memorable shots of the most ordinary locations.
The viewer becomes emotionally invested in Val and Kevin’s final day and hopes they’ll somehow change their minds before it’s over. The ending doesn’t offer such an easy reprieve from the darkness, but does honor these emotionally wounded but loyal friends in a satisfying way, and proves a remarkable debut for Carmichael as a filmmaker.
Editor's note: The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255.