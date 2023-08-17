Park Chan-wook’s 2003 film “Oldboy” returns to theaters this week, including in Madison at Marcus Point, for its 20th anniversary.
If you’ve seen the movie, you know it really should have been released on its 15th anniversary.
The premise of Park’s film is that a Korean businessman is abducted off of the street by unknown kidnappers, held in a hotel room for 15 years and then, just as mysteriously, released. The bloody, baroque revenge thriller was an arthouse hit and did a lot to spark the South Korean film movement to an international audience, which later led to Bong Joon-ho’s Oscar-winning “Parasite” and the Netflix megahit “Squid Game.”
With a remastered version of the film coming back to theaters, I dug into the Cap Times archives to find my original review (I first saw “Oldboy” at the Orpheum Theater, back when it showed movies, when it played at the 2005 Wisconsin Film Festival.) “Oldboy” has lost none of its power to shock and startle.
A movie critic doesn't get to say this very often, so he should take the opportunity when he can: You have never seen anything like "Oldboy" before.
It's an action movie, a horror movie, a noir mystery, and finally a tale of vengeance that is almost Shakespearean in its bloody, shocking elegance. And it begins with one of the strangest and most effective narrative hooks on a movie screen in recent memory.
As the film opens, we meet Dae-Su (Choi Min-Sik), who is frankly a lout. He's a 30-something Seoul businessman who has just been arrested for being drunk and disorderly, railing and ranting in a holding cell. When a friend finally comes to the police station to bail him out, he berates him, too.
Dae-Su staggers toward home, but he never gets there. Instead, he wakes up in what looks like a cheap motel room — bad wallpaper, chintzy bedspread, a TV bolted to the floor. But it's really a prison cell. Three times a day, his captors slide a plate of fried dumplings through a slot in the locked door. Every once in a while, knockout gas is piped into the room, and Dae-Su's captors give him a haircut and a shave.
This nightmarish scenario becomes Dae-Su's life for the next 15 years, and it's to writer-director Park Chan-wook’s credit that he makes his imprisonment seem both truly hellish and wryly funny. After all, "Oldboy" suggests, how many nights have we come home from work and locked ourselves in a similar prison of television and fried food?
Dae-Su learns from the television that his wife has been murdered, his young daughter is now orphaned, and he has been framed for the crime. Fueled by insane rage, Dae-Su pounds and kicks at the hotel walls, toughening himself up, readying himself for the day when he finally is released.
The day finally comes, and Dae-Su explodes onto the streets of Seoul as a wild-haired whirlwind of revenge, trying to find out who imprisoned him and why. Along the way, he picks up a famous sushi chef (Gang Hye-Jung) as a sidekick and love interest. As Dae-Su pieces together clues and decimates armies of thugs with just a rusty claw hammer, he and the audience begin to suspect that his 15-year jail sentence was just the first round of a much larger and more sadistic game that his unseen nemesis is playing.
In its elemental form, Dae-Su's quest pays homage to classic noir films, tales of innocent men caught in webs spun by unseen forces. But Park's direction drenches the genre in blood and neon, amping up the violence and sex to almost surreally unpleasant levels. And the film balances its rather nasty sense of humor with a genuine feel for the essential tragedy of Dae-Su's fate, how an ordinary schlub was plucked out of his life and perverted into a single-minded, murderous machine who lives only for payback.
"Oldboy" is definitely not for everybody; the scene where Dae-Su eats a live octopus, its tentacles scrambling frantically against his nose and chin as he forces it down his throat, will probably propel a few audience members to the theater exit. But as extreme as some of the visuals are, it's the underlying emotional horror of Park's tale that makes it one of the best films of the year.