Noam Baumbach’s “White Noise” reminds me of Barry Levinson’s “Toys” or Alexander Payne’s “Downsizing,” movies in which a filmmaker who has had success staying in his lane suddenly swerves and jumps the median into oncoming traffic.
In this case, the writer-director known for low-key comedy-dramas like “Marriage Story” and “Frances Ha” has attempted to make a disaster movie/social satire that adapts one of the most notoriously unfilmable books of all time. It’s a mess, but it’s a giddy mess.
“White Noise” is now playing in Madison at Marcus Point, and will premiere on Netflix on Dec. 30.
There’s no doubt that Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel speaks to the anxieties of our pandemic age. The “white noise” is the endless cacophony of human conversation, media chatter and relentless consumerism of American life that keep us from remembering that someday we’re all going to die.
The movie is set in 1983 — boy, is it ever set in 1983, with Baumbach stuffing every corner of the frame with period-specific products, clothes and hairstyles. I marveled at the infinite variety of browns present in the suburban home of the Gladneys, a blended upper-middle-class Midwestern family living out the American dream.
Jack Gladney (Adam Driver) is a celebrated professor of Hitler studies at the local college, swaggering around campus with his proud paunch and receding hairline. Babette Gladney (Greta Gerwig with a Bernadette Peters-sized perm) manages the four kids at home, although she seems to be distant and forgetful lately. Driver and Gerwig are fine, but I think it was a mistake for Baumbach to cast two of his coolest, hippest collaborators as such an uncool, unhip couple. There’s a line between satirizing people and just making fun of them, and their performances keep the viewer at a sneering distance.
The bubble of the Gladneys’ comfortable existence is popped when an 18-wheeler collides with a train carrying hazardous chemicals outside of town, releasing a deadly gas into the atmosphere. The giant black cloud, swollen with eerie purple flashes, looks like Death itself, and the Gladneys hit the highway with the rest of the panicked town to try and outrun it.
This second act of the film is a gleeful mix of existential terror and slapstick humor. Jack, resembling nothing so much as Chevy Chase in “National Lampoon’s Vacation,” pilots the family station wagon through one mishap after another in an attempt to save the family unit. Baumbach turns the confusion and free-floating fears of the COVID-19 lockdown into farce. Jack and his family try to wade through the morass of misinformation and confusing messaging from authorities to figure out, as one of his daughters says, “how afraid I should be.” When Jack’s teenage son becomes something of a truthsayer among the townspeople, we’re reminded of every Twitter prophet who confidently told their followers what was “really” going on.
After the Spielbergian spectacle of the black cloud and the town’s evacuation, “White Noise” deflates in its third act, with a tedious subplot about Jack trying to figure out the source of the mysterious drug Babette has been secretly ingesting. At least it all ends with a big dance number in the supermarket set to a new LCD Soundsystem song. Like so much of “White Noise,” it doesn’t amount to much, but it’s fun to watch.