Many animated movies tell kids the uplifting message that they can be anything they want to be.
In the case of “Nimona,” which premiered Friday on Netflix, that “anything” includes a rhino, a dragon, a kitten, a shark and more.
Nimona is the shapeshifting antihero of Nick Bruno and Troy Quade’s zippy, brash, unexpectedly poignant movie with a distinctive visual style.
“Nimona” is set in a retro-futuristic kingdom, part “Blade Runner” and part “King Arthur,” in which the commoners follow the exploits of knights of shining armor on their iPads and 24-hour news channels.
Ballister Boldheart (Riz Ahmed) yearns to join the ranks of the elite knights. The film is none too subtle in showing how Ballister’s brown skin would be an anomaly among the lily-white paladins, including his soulmate Ambrosius Goldenloin (Stephen Lee Yang). (The knights’ names in this movie are so great.)
Then Ballister is framed for killing the queen and becomes a fugitive. In hiding, he’s discovered by the pink-haired, fanged Nimona (Chloe Grace Moretz), who believes Ballister is a baddie like her and wants to be his nefarious sidekick. An uneasy partnership blossoms as Ballister tries to clear his name, with Nimona causing general mayhem along the way by shifting into a variety of pink creatures great and small.
The Odd Couple chemistry between the noble Ballister and the anarchic Nimona is a lot of fun, like a character from an old Disney movie matched up with the Looney Tunes’ Tasmanian Devil. The animation has the elasticity and playfulness of old Saturday morning cartoons, and the anachronistic gags splatter the screen.
When the movie reveals who was really behind the regicide, we assume “Nimona” will shift into a familiar action-packed third act. But “Nimona,” adapted from a graphic novel by ND Stevenson by Robert L. Baird and Lloyd Taylor, has a few more tricks up its sleeve.
Specifically, it becomes more emotional as Ballister learns the tragic backstory lurking in Nimona’s rebellious heart, and the film’s message of tolerance becomes sharper and more powerful.
“Nimona” was famously dropped mid-production by Disney in 2021, and the consensus at the time was the company was feeling pressure from conservatives like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis not to release an animated film with a gender non-conforming hero and a subtle but unmistakable love story between Ballister and Ambrosius.
Annapurna Pictures and Netflix picked up the ball, and “Nimona,” released on the last day of Pride Month, feels like a triumph that pushes back against xenophobia and prejudice both inside and outside the frame. That it’s also a heck of a lot of fun is icing on the cake.